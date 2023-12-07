Role of social media in our election campaigns

In the ever-evolving landscape of political communication, the ascendancy of social media as a formidable instrument has profoundly reshaped the dynamics of electoral campaigns globally. This transformative influence was vividly exemplified during Bangladesh's twelfth national parliament election, where aspirants and political factions strategically harnessed the expansive reach and sway of platforms such as Facebook, the revamped 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), and Instagram. These platforms became not just mediums of communication but virtual arenas where political narratives were crafted, disseminated, and contested.The pivotal role of social media in shaping and redefining political narratives unfolded as a defining feature of the election campaign. In the traditional paradigm, mainstream media held a monopoly in framing political discourse. However, the advent of social media disrupted this hegemony, endowing political actors with direct channels to communicate with the public. Notably, candidates adeptly utilized platforms like Facebook and Twitter to not only promulgate their policy stances but also to share real-time campaign updates and counter oppositional narratives. This direct interaction marked a departure from the conventional top-down communication model, empowering candidates to engage with voters on a more personal and immediate level.Dr. Ayesha Khanam, a discerning political analyst, underscored the paradigm shift in power dynamics within political communication catalyzed by social media. She emphasized that this shift empowers candidates to meticulously craft and control their narratives, presenting their vision directly to voters without being exclusively reliant on traditional media outlets. This decentralization of narrative control has profound implications for the democratic process, reshaping how political information is disseminated and consumed.The interactive and dynamic milieu of social media emerged as a pivotal arena for engaging the electorate during the election campaign. Candidates and political entities adeptly employed diverse strategies, including live videos, interactive polls, and Q&A sessions, fostering a personalized connection with voters. This direct engagement not only engendered a palpable sense of inclusivity but also contributed to making voters feel more connected to the political process. However, this increased engagement also brought with it the challenge of discerning the fine line between genuine interaction and performative political discourse.A testament to this interactive paradigm is found in the testimony of Md. Hasan, a young voter, who avowed that social media heightened his sense of involvement in the election. He could interact with candidates, pose questions, and receive real-time updates, thereby rendering the entire electoral process more transparent. While this enhanced transparency is a positive aspect, it also necessitates critical scrutiny to ensure that the information shared is accurate and unbiased.Beyond fostering engagement, social media played a pivotal role in influencing voter perceptions. Platforms like Instagram, with their visual orientation, provided candidates with a medium to humanize themselves by sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of their lives and campaign activities. This personalization proved instrumental in crafting relatable images of political figures, potentially swaying voter opinions. However, the visual-centric nature of social media also raises concerns about the potential for superficiality and image-based decision-making, diverting attention from substantive policy issues.Professor Samina Huq, an erudite expert in media studies, accentuated the profound impact of the visual aspect of social media. She asserted that voters, beyond mere information consumption, establish a visual connection with candidates, fostering an emotional linkage that can significantly influence voter perceptions. While this emotional connection can enhance political engagement, it also introduces the risk of decisions being swayed by emotional appeal rather than a thorough analysis of policy positions.Moreover, social media demonstrated its instrumental role in mobilizing support and facilitating grassroots campaigning. Campaign messages could be disseminated expeditiously to a broad audience, transcending traditional geographical constraints. Hashtags and online campaigns emerged as potent tools for rallying supporters and cultivating a sense of community among like-minded individuals. While this amplified connectivity is advantageous for political mobilization, it also raises concerns about the potential for echo chambers, where individuals are exposed primarily to information that aligns with their preexisting beliefs, reinforcing polarization.Rafiq Ahmed, a seasoned campaign strategist, underscored the strategic deployment of social media in creating shareable content and leveraging hashtags to amplify messages. This approach not only galvanized existing supporters but also reached new audiences, thereby expanding grassroots support. However, the strategic use of social media also demands scrutiny to prevent the manipulation of public sentiment through targeted messaging and the potential spread of misinformation.While acknowledging the undeniable benefits brought forth by social media in the election campaign, it is imperative to confront associated concerns and potential consequences. The dissemination of unverified information and the formation of online echo chambers posed challenges to the democratic ideal of an informed electorate. The unchecked spread of misinformation on social media has the potential to distort public discourse, erode trust in democratic institutions, and undermine the legitimacy of election outcomes.Dr. Farhana Ahmed, a diligent researcher specializing in digital media and democracy, issued a cautionary note. She emphasized that while social media affords unprecedented opportunities for political communication, the unchecked spread of misinformation constitutes a tangible threat to the democratic process. It is imperative for policymakers, tech companies, and civil society to collaboratively address issues of information integrity and online manipulation. This collaborative effort is crucial to ensuring that the digital space continues to enhance, rather than undermine, the democratic ideals of transparency, inclusivity, and informed decision-making. Striking a delicate balance between leveraging the potential of social media for enhanced political engagement and mitigating its adverse consequences is paramount for the sustained health of democratic processes worldwide.The writer is an LL.B (Hons.) Graduate and LL.M (International Law) Candidate at the Department of Law, University of Rajshahi