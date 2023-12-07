Dhaka’s efforts to fight climate change receive global accolades

Over the past 13 years, Bangladesh has seen unprecedented growth under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, essential for the nation's development. Prime Minister Hasina's globally acclaimed dynamic leadership, marked by prudence, honesty, courage, and relentless dedication, has earned her the prestigious Asia Climate Mobility Champion Leader Award. Recognizing her outstanding commitment to championing climate actions, the award was presented by the IOM and the UN system during a high-level panel coinciding with COP28 in Dubai on December 1, 2023. This award highlights the global significance of Bangladesh's development.The award ceremony, hosted on the sidelines of COP28, saw Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud accepting the award on behalf of Prime Minister Hasina, who leads the Bangladesh delegation at COP28's high-level segment. This esteemed gathering was co-hosted by UN General Assembly President Ambassador Dennis Francis and IOM Director General Amy Pope.In his acceptance on behalf of Prime Minister Hasina, Minister Hasan Mahmud highlighted Bangladesh's resolute initiatives under her leadership in combatting the challenges posed by climate change. He specifically mentioned Bangladesh's groundbreaking efforts, such as the construction of the world's largest multi-storied social housing project in Cox's Bazar, aimed at rehabilitating 4,400 families displaced due to climate impacts.During the high-level panel discussion themed "Harnessing Climate Mobility for Adaptation and Resilience," Minister Hasan emphasized the urgent need to integrate the issue of climate mobility into global climate change discussions. He underscored Bangladesh's consistent efforts in this realm, including the hosting of dialogues in collaboration with IOM, emphasizing the country's commitment to addressing this critical issue.The award serves as an international acknowledgment not only of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's unwavering dedication but also of Bangladesh's persistent advocacy in addressing climate mobility and its associated challenges. Notably, alongside Bangladesh, Botswana, Suriname, and Palau were also honored for their contributions to this cause from Africa and the Pacific regions.The Global Centre for Climate Mobility, in collaboration with the United Nations system, regional intergovernmental organizations, and development finance institutions, strives to develop cooperative and comprehensive solutions to address climate mobility challenges.This recent honor follows the award given during COP27 to five African heads of state and government as Climate Mobility Champion Leaders, underlining the continued effort and commitment of global leaders and nations in advocating for climate mobility solutions.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's acknowledgment as the Asia Climate Mobility Champion Leader stands as a testament to her tireless efforts and steadfast commitment in advocating for climate action and prioritizing the needs of vulnerable communities on a global scale.Recently, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has coauthored an article on climate change with the Global Center on Adaptation CEO Patrick Verkooijen in the famous American weekly news magazine, Newsweek.On November 30, the article was published. In her thoughtful article, Prime Minister urged global leaders to rethink the top-down approach of climate adaptation finance.Climate disaster is not only theoretical now but it is already unleashing typhoons and floods on communities, and spreading hunger through crop failures and drought.Emphasizing the urgent necessity to redirect climate funding towards community-driven climate-resilience projects, Sheikh Hasina highlighted that global-scale climate action holds little significance unless it actively safeguards individuals on the forefront of climate change impacts. However, she advocates for a fresh approach to the issue.In her book, the Prime Minister highlighted Bangladesh's longstanding leadership in locally-driven climate adaptation. She noted recent government initiatives aimed at directing climate assistance to grassroots communities. The Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan facilitates access to low-interest loans for adaptation, establishes a climate risk fund to train communities and local governments in leading adaptation efforts, widens the scope of green banking services, and explores incentivizing communities for ecosystem services.The Awami League and grand alliance under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina achieved a landslide victory on December 29, 2008 national election. On January 6, 2009, grand alliance, led by the Awami League, formed government. Sheikh Hasina became prime minister for the second time when Awami League formed government after winning the January 5, 2014 general elections. In the general election on December 30 in 2018, the people of Bangladesh again gave their mandate to the Awami League to form government for a record third straight term. Awami League President Sheikh Hasina became the prime minister for the fourth time and third in a row. The journey is still continuing against all the odds.Hasina's political journey is marked by numerous victories that have propelled Bangladesh towards progress. Elected as the president of the Bangladesh Awami League multiple times, she has led the country through pivotal moments. The Chattogram Hill Tract Peace Accord and the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty are testaments to her negotiation skills and her commitment to peace and cooperation. Furthermore, her initiative to put war criminals on trial underscores her dedication to justice.Under PM Hasina's leadership, Bangladesh has made significant strides in its development journey. The country has graduated from being a Least Developed Country to a developing nation, a notable achievement sparkly Hasina's effective policy-making and administration. This transition is a testament to the progress made under her administration and her commitment to the economic growth and prosperity of Bangladesh.Prime Minister Hasina's contributions extend beyond the borders of Bangladesh, earning her international recognition. She has been lauded for her efforts in addressing climate change, empowering women, and alleviating poverty. These achievements highlight her commitment to sustainable development and social justice. Her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis further exemplify her ability to navigate complex global issues with finesse and resolve.In conclusion, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dedication to the people and national development is steering Bangladesh towards a prosperous future, elevating the country's standing on the global stage. With the upcoming National Election on the horizon, sustaining this momentum of progress becomes crucial. Re-electing Jononetri Sheikh Hasina is imperative to uphold the trajectory of development. Her Vision 2041, aimed at propelling Bangladesh to developed status, necessitates the formation of the Awami League government once more.The writer is a Geo-political Researcher and Freelance Columnist