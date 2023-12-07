Two brick kilns fined at Dighinala
Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023
DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI, Dec 6: A mobile court here on Wednesday fined two brick kilns Tk 60,000 for burning woods as fuel to make bricks in Dighinala Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Muhammad Abul Hasnat Khan conducted separate drives in Dighinala Sadar Union and Merung Union of the upazila in the morning, and fined Allar Dan Brick Kiln and 4BM Bricks respectively the amount.
The mobile court led by AC Land also instructed the authorities of the brick kilns to use coal instead of burning woods to make bricks at that time.
