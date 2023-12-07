Road mishaps claim five lives in Barishal, Chattogram

Five people including three members of a family were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Barishal and Chattogram, on Monday.BARISHAL: Two people including a schoolboy were killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Monday.The accident took place in Boradi Garangal area on the Hosnabad-Gournadi road of the upazila.The deceased were identified as Md Bayezid Khan, 15, a tenth grader at SESDP Model High School in Char Qutubpur Village, and Munsur Ali Fakir, 75, of the upazila.It was known that Bayezid was heading towards Pinglakathi area riding by his elder brother's motorcycle.On the way, the motorcycle hit Munsur Ali Fakir in Boradi Garangal area while the elderly man was crossing the Hosnabad-Gournadi road, which left the duo seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Gournadi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Munsur dead and referred Bayezid to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.Later on, Bayezid succumbed to his injuries at the SBMCH at around 2 am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM: A couple and their child were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lohagara Police Station Md Rashedul Islam said a Cox's Bazar-bound truck hit a motorcycle carrying a couple and their child at around 4 pm, leaving the trio dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and kept those to Lohagara Upazila Heath Complex.However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.