JOYPURHAT, Dec 6: Veteran Journalist Abdullahel Baki Mandal, former vice-president of Joypurhat Press Club, died at 11:30 pm on Tuesday. He was 71.
He had been suffering from various diseases for long.
His first Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Joypurhat Central Eidgah Field in the town at 10 am on Wednesday.
After his second Namaz-e-Janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard in Satar Village under Nawabganj Upazila of Dinajpur District.
He left behind his wife, one son and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
