Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 2:03 AM
Home Countryside

Ghoraghat Health Complex faces manpower crisis

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR, Dec 6: The 50-Bed Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district is facing manpower crisis.

The hospital was promoted from 31-bed to 50 six years back. On March in 2018, the 50-bed hospital was inaugurated by Shibli Sadik, MP (Dinajpur-6).

So far, only few beds have been set up.

According to the hospital sources, since its inception in 1965, the hospital has been operating with the same manpower for the last 58 years.

Specialist and surgery doctors and anaesthesiologist are not available. Despite that in relented effort of health and family planning officer (HFPO), the treatment quality has improved a bit.

At present, one an average 40-45 patients are remaining admitted to the hospital. Due to bed shortage, patients are accommodated on floor.

Adequate medicines cannot be provided due to limited stocks. Outdoor patients are deprived of necessary medicines. Doctors are hiccupping to provide treatment to 500-600 patients daily.

After appointing new doctors, they leave away after few days through lobbying.

The delivery service has been suspended for a long time in the absence of any doctor in the anaesthesia department.

One ambulance of total three has been disorder for a long time. Of the remaining two, one is being used in carrying dead body while another one is used for bringing patient.

There is not pathological facility in the complex. Patients undergo tests in private diagnostic centres, clinics, and pathological centres at a higher cost.

HFPO Dr Md Towhidul Anwar said, "The hospital was promoted to 50-bed one during the period of HFPO Dr Noor Newaz. After joining, I submitted necessary demands several times to the authorities concerned for improving service quality. But so far there has been no feedback."




