Pochettino warns Chelsea to beware wounded Man Utd

LONDON, DEC 6: Mauricio Pochettino has warned Chelsea to beware of a backlash from wounded Manchester United when they face Erik ten Hag's troubled team on Wednesday.United suffered another setback in their spluttering campaign when they were beaten 1-0 at Newcastle last weekend.The loss, which left United five points adrift of the Premier League's top four, came just days after they blew the lead in a damaging 3-3 draw at Galatasaray in the Champions League.Ten Hag's men are in grave danger of being eliminated from the Champions League in their final group stage match against Bayern Munich next week.But before then they must fight to get their domestic form back on track, with Chelsea visiting Old Trafford before United host Bournemouth on Saturday.Despite United's struggles, Chelsea boss Pochettino is adamant they remain a side to be feared."I wouldn't say it is a good moment to go there. We're going to face a team that's going to be tough because they want to win," Pochettino told reporters on Tuesday."They have very good players. They have pace with their offensive players and so we cannot allow them to transition."I think we need to be clever because they have pace through Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho who can transition really fast."We need to try to dominate and put pressure by playing in their half. That will be the challenge for us."Chelsea are five points behind United after a slow start of their own this term. �AFP