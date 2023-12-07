A substantial lead will be huge in this wicket: Miraz

Bangladesh will be out to take a substantial first innings lead given the fact that the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium pitch played its all tricks to make the batters task tough, said team's allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz.Despite being all out for 172, Miraz believed Bangladesh are ahead in the second and final Test after day one, reducing New Zealand to 55-5.Miraz led the bowling with 3-17, including a prized scalp of Kane Williamson."I think we are ahead of them. We took five wickets so it changes the scenario tomorrow. We know that a big lead will be a huge advantage in this game so we want to bowl them out quickly. It is difficult to score in the first innings so every run is important.Our job will become easier if we can take a substantial lead," Miraz said on Wednesday after the match."It is important to keep things simple for bowlers. I tried to turn the ball in the first few overs. I tried to keep my spot knowing that the pitch will play its part."On this tricky wicket, Williamson, the centurion of the previous Test, was New Zealand's hope to bail them out of the danger but Miraz dismissed him for 11, to further trouble the Kiwis.Miraz revealed he was successful in making Williamson confused as part of strategy to get his big wicket."I didn't try anything big, but I just tried to confuse him (Williamson). A confused batter is bound to make mistakes on this pitch. I wanted him to think which way to play against me. I tried to keep him under pressure. This dilemma often produces a wicket.The allrounder said despite being all out for a total less than 20/30 runs short, they were hopeful to edge ahead of New Zealand on day one because the Kiwis spinners got turn and bounce aplenty and in addition most of the balls kept low."We believed that we could make life difficult for them if we bowled in the right areas. We struggled against their spinners.We know these conditions pretty well, so that gave our bowlers the confidence that we could take more advantage from this pitch," he remarked."We believed that we could make life difficult for them if we bowled in the right areas. We struggled against their spinners. We know these conditions pretty well, so that gave our bowlers the confidence that we could take more advantage from this pitch."He also talked about the dismissal of Mushfiqur Rahim, who became the first Bangladesh batter to be dismissed for handling the ball. According to Miraz, Mushfiqur didn't handle the ball intentionally, rather it happened in the flow of the game.Mushfiqur made team-high 35 and shared a 57-run with Shahadat Hossain Dipu (31) for the fifth wicket partnership, which proved to be key on tricky wicket eventually."I felt that it happened in the flow of the game. A batter has to take a split-second decision while at the crease. His hand probably went in the flow. Mushfiq bhai didn't do it intentionally.A lot of things happen in the back of your mind during a game. We got a time-out dismissal in the World Cup, so these things happen." �BSS