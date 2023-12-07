Bashundhara Kings excuses Zico and Topu

Bashundhara Kings has decided to lift a ban on two of its footballers who were among the five involved in the liquor incident three months ago.While returning home after playing an AFC Cup match against the Maldives' Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in September, five Bashundhara Kings players including senior footballers Tapu Barman, Anisur Rahman Ziko, Touhidul Alam Sabuj, and two juniors including Sheikh Morsalin and Rimon Hossain were spotted by the customs officials at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka for bringing along '64 bottles' of illegal liquor. At that time, an unofficial source claimed that the number of bottles might be more.After the incident was proved, the Club management awarded them a ban of different tenures.The ban on Zico was till 31st December while for Topu, it was until 31st March next year.Among others, junior players Morsalin and Rimon had previously returned to the team after paying a fine. But senior player Touhidul Alam Sabuj is banned for the entire season.After three months, now that the club has decided to lift the ban on most of them, they may get a chance to join the team to practise. But all that depends on the decision of the head coach Oscar Bruzon.