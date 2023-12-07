Video
New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers on steering after Miraz, Taijul's whirlwind

Mirpur Test witness 15 wickets collapse on Day-1

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh on top at the end of Day-1 of the Mirpur Test despite posting a tiny total of 172 runs in their first innings as Bangladesh spinner duo Mehidy Miraz and Taijul Islam shared five blackcaps wickets allowing 55 runs.

Home skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and presumably opted to bat first with unchanged playing eleven but got a devastating starting losing four wickets within 47 runs.

Opener Zakir Hasan gave a dolly catch to Kane Williamson when he was batting on eight while another opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy got out on 14. Skipper Shanto and experienced Mominul Haque threw wickets scoring nine and five runs correspondingly.

Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim and young gun Shahadat Hossain Dipu started repairing work and were looking good but 57-run joint venture came to an end with the bizarre dismissal of Mushfiqur Rahim. It was the 4th delivery of the 41st over of Bangladesh batting innings.

Mushi defended the on-line delivery of Kyle Jamieson and the ball was far away from the wickets but still the wicket-keeper batter pulled the ball with the hand and New Zealand made a loud appeal.

On-field umpire referred the issue to the third umpire, who declared Mushfiq out for 'obstructing the field' according to the ICC's bylaws. Mushi had to depart on 35.

Dipu, the second best Bangladesh scorer on the day, departed on 31. Among the rest batters Miraz scored 20 runs, Nurul Hasan Shohan seven, Taijul Islam six, Shoriful Islam 10 and Nayeem Hasan remained unbeaten on 13.

New Zealand spinner trio Glenn Phillips, Ajaz Patel and Mitchel Santner shared eight Bangladesh wickets and skipper Tim Southee got one. Phillips and Santner shared three wickets each as Patel picked up two.

New Zealand in reply, started losing wickets early as Miraz stroke to pick up the wicket of opener Devon Conway, who was dismissed on 11. Taijul joined the party to seize the wicket of another opener Ton Latham who managed four runs.

Miraz, Taijul continued dominance over visiting batters to claim three more wickets as Kane Williamson was cut down on 13, Henry Nicholls on one and Tom Blundell departed for a duck.

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips were batting on 12 and five respectively when the play of the day called off due to bad light.

Miraz hunted three for 17 runs and Taijul got the rest for 29 runs.




