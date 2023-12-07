Mushfiqur first Bangladeshi to be dismissed for 'obstructing the field'

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim became the second and first from his country to be dismissed for 'obstructing the field' while he pushed the ball away with his gloves after defending a delivery from Kyle Jamieson in Test cricket on Wednesday during his side's match against New Zealand.The incident happened in 41st over on day one's game of the second and final Test of the series. While defending a back of a length delivery off fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, Mushfiqur used his right hand to keep the ball away.It wasn't though anywhere close to the off-stump, his action left everyone surprised that as to why he did this. The batter also appeared to be not to believe what he did.According to the cricket law, a batter shall not be out Obstructing the field if the obstruction or distraction is accidental, or the obstruction is in order to avoid injury, or in the case of the striker, he/she makes a second or subsequent strike to guard his/her wicket lawfully.New Zealand team appealed for the out immediately and the on-field umpires had a little chat and then sent it upstairs to check for 'obstructing the field'. The third umpire is satisfied that Mushfiqur stopped the ball deliberately and has been given out eventually.England great Len Hutton was the first batter in Test cricket to be dismissed such way during his side England's game against South Africa in 1951.The out was called 'Handled of the ball' but since 2017, it was said to be 'obstructing the field' out.As per record, a total of 12 cricketers in three formats of cricket so far suffered this dismissal.Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal who was doing commentary for a little part of this game was disappointed by this dismissal.As Tamim made his commentary debut in International cricket, Mushfiqur welcomed him with a four but later this dismissal made the joy short-lived."You can't do it. It was not hitting the stump," Tamim said in his commentary. "He has been playing cricket for the last 18 years. He knew the rules. You can't expect such thing from a cricketer like Mushfiqur." �BSS