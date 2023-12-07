Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 2:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tamim makes debut as int'l commentator

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Sports Reporter

Tamim makes debut as int'l commentator

Tamim makes debut as int'l commentator

Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh former ODI skipper and dashing opener with more than 15,000 international runs, made another debut in international cricket at his 34.

He was seen with microphone in the commentary box on Wednesday during the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

The opener is yet to bid adieu to international cricket, repeatedly claimed in recent past that he never wants to be a cricket coach, he rather wants to be a cricket commentator. He was earlier seen in the commentary box in BPL matches.

In an another recent interview he claimed that he even got offer to commentary in the just late World Cup but couldn't attend due to some unavoidable circumstances. He assured that he will be seen in international commentary from T20i World Cup 2024.

He however, on Tuesday confirmed his presence in combox by a facebook status.

"Will be a small part of the commentary panel on first day of 2nd Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand tomorrow. My first in an international game!" Tamim wrote.

"My slots: 12:40pm to 01:10pm and 01:40pm to 02:10pm

Looking forward to the combox experience again," He added.

During commentary his fellow commentator Athar Ali Khan complemented that he had a great time to share in the combox. Tamim in reply, told that he will be joining with him for long time soon and will work together for many years.

After the commentary, he wrote another status to express his feelings. He further wrote, "I have come to this ground for several times, but it's different coming this time.

I got the taste of debut once again. I have delivered commentary for a while in the BPL earlier. But giving commentary in international game is definitely a different thing especially in Test match. I enjoyed the starting day very much.

I am grateful to all my fellow-commentators, producers and other related persons for making my presence enjoyable. Hopefully, you'll see me with the microphone again."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Messi named Time's 'Athlete of the Year'
Ronaldo rested as Al Nassr top Asian Champions League group
Pochettino warns Chelsea to beware wounded Man Utd
Arsenal fightback in seven-goal thriller at Luton
A substantial lead will be huge in this wicket: Miraz
Bashundhara Kings excuses Zico and Topu
Tigers on steering after Miraz, Taijul's whirlwind
Mushfiqur first Bangladeshi to be dismissed for 'obstructing the field'


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft