Tamim makes debut as int'l commentator

Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh former ODI skipper and dashing opener with more than 15,000 international runs, made another debut in international cricket at his 34.He was seen with microphone in the commentary box on Wednesday during the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.The opener is yet to bid adieu to international cricket, repeatedly claimed in recent past that he never wants to be a cricket coach, he rather wants to be a cricket commentator. He was earlier seen in the commentary box in BPL matches.In an another recent interview he claimed that he even got offer to commentary in the just late World Cup but couldn't attend due to some unavoidable circumstances. He assured that he will be seen in international commentary from T20i World Cup 2024.He however, on Tuesday confirmed his presence in combox by a facebook status."Will be a small part of the commentary panel on first day of 2nd Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand tomorrow. My first in an international game!" Tamim wrote."My slots: 12:40pm to 01:10pm and 01:40pm to 02:10pmLooking forward to the combox experience again," He added.During commentary his fellow commentator Athar Ali Khan complemented that he had a great time to share in the combox. Tamim in reply, told that he will be joining with him for long time soon and will work together for many years.After the commentary, he wrote another status to express his feelings. He further wrote, "I have come to this ground for several times, but it's different coming this time.I got the taste of debut once again. I have delivered commentary for a while in the BPL earlier. But giving commentary in international game is definitely a different thing especially in Test match. I enjoyed the starting day very much.I am grateful to all my fellow-commentators, producers and other related persons for making my presence enjoyable. Hopefully, you'll see me with the microphone again."