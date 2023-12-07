Video
Home Countryside

Public awareness meeting to reduce maternal mortality held at Kaliganj

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Dec 6: A public awareness meeting was held in Kaliganj Upazila of the district with public representatives, pregnant women, couples, teacher representatives, media workers, teenagers and union level employees of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in order to reduce maternal mortality.
The day-long programme was organized on Wednesday at Bakhtarpur Model Union Health and Family Welfare Centre initiated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the MCH Services Unit of the Directorate of Family Planning of the Department of Health Education and Family Welfare and South South Cooperation Assistance Fund of Partners in Population & Development (PPD) by the Chinese government.
Ministry of Health and Family Planning Joint Secretary SM Ahsanul Aziz was present as the chief guest at the meeting.
Kaliganj Upazila Family Planning Office's Medical officer Dr Mizanur Rahman presided over the programme, where Family Planning Director Dr Moniruzzaman Siddiqui attended as the special guest.
PPD Project In-Charge Oliver Zambuku, Deputy Director of Gazipur District Family Planning Office Fauzia Asmat and PPD Project Senior Programme Manager Dr Nazrul Islam were present as guests of honour at the programme conducted by PPD Project Senior Programme officer Tahrima Khan.
Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Munjur Hossain, Dr Mostafa Kamal Mazumder, Sanjida Ahmed, Mrutunjoy Dash and Anika Hossain, among others, were also present at the event.



