Three murdered in three districts

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Five people including a teenage boy have been murdered and three others injured in separate incidents in five districts- Barishal, Narayanganj, Narsingdi, Gopalganj and Kushtia, in three days.
BARISHAL: A local union parishad (UP) member of Bakerganj Upazila in the district was hacked to death by miscreants on Monday night.
Deceased Jahirul Islam Mamun, 45, was an elected member of Faridpur UP under the upazila for three consecutive terms.
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bakerganj Police Station (PS) SM Maksudur Rahman said the incident took place at around 8 pm on Monday in Chowrasta area of Ichapura Village under Faridpur Union.
Mamun was an accused in several cases including of two murders.
Quoting the locals, watchman Abdur Rahim of the UP office said Mamun was attacked by a group of miscreants when he was returning the house from office at night.
The UP member ran into the garden beside the road and tried to escape at that time, but the miscreants chased him and hacked him with sharp weapons, said the watchman.
OC Maksudur Rahman said they were informed by locals that Mamun had been killed.
Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the murder, the OC added.
GOPALGANJ: A teenage boy was lynched to death when he was trying to steal a goat in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Saiful Mallik, 17, a resident of Machiara Village under Muksudpur Upazila in the district.
Quoting locals, Kashiani PS OC Firoz Alam said an angry mob caught Saiful red-handed while he was trying to escape the scene after stealing a goat from a house in Padmabila Village of the upazila in the afternoon. Later on, the mob beat him up, leaving him critically injured.
He was, later, taken to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Police, however, arrested the goat owner and legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.
DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man was killed and three others were injured in a clash centring the election of Dighalkandi High School Managing Committee in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The incident took place at around 10:30 pm in front of Madhyapara Mosque in Dighalkandi Village of the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Jamal Molla, 50, son of Azgar Molla of Ward No. 3 Dighalkandi area under Rifaitpur Union in the upazila. He worked as a labourer of a brick kiln.
The injured persons are: Rabiul Islam, 50, son of Jahir Uddin Molla, Billal Hossain, 35, son of Ashraf Ali, and Akbar Hossain, 65, son of Taiyab Ali, residents of the same area.   
Local sources said Quader Molla and Rubel had a dispute over Dighalkandi High School Managing Committee election for few days. As a sequel to it, the supporters of both groups were locked into a clash at night, which left Jamal Molla dead on the spot and three others injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Daulatpur PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid further collision and legal action would be taken in this regard.




