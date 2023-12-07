Man arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver at Sreemangal

MOULVIBAZAR, Dec 6: Police arrested a man on Tuesday night in connection with the recovery of a half-decomposed body at a residential hotel in Sreemangal Municipality of the district on Monday.The arrested man is Sujon Mia, son of late Abarak Mia, a resident of Barshijora Sonapur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.He was arrested from Shayestaganj Bus Stand area in Habiganj District on Tuesday night.Earlier, police recovered an unidentified body from Moon Residential Hotel in Natun Bazar area under Sreemangal Municipality on Monday.The deceased was, later, identified as Intaz Mir, 52, son of late Inu Mia, a resident of Kalenga Village in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.Sub-Inspector of Sreemangal Police Station (PS) Kamrul Islam then lodged a murder case with the PS against some unknown persons being the plaintiff.Following this, police arrested Sujon using mobile phone technology.Arrested Sujon, however, confessed of killing Intaz Mir for snatching his auto-rickshaw.Officer-in-Charge of Sreemangal PS Jahangir Hossain Sarder confirmed the matter.