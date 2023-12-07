Blockade, hartal affect fish farmers in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 6: Higher truck fares and feed prices are affecting fish farmers in the district amid blockade and hartal programmes throughout the country.They are facing income losses. Most farmers have stopped fish catching in their farms due to price falls.Usually consuming fishes like Ruhi, Carp, Mrigrel, Silvrr Carp, Pangas, and Tilapia have registered increased prices over the last month.Normally every day 250 fish trucks are sent to Dhaka, Sylhet and other parts of the country from Rajshahi. But at present, it cannot be possible to send more than 50 fish trucks.Due to risky conditions, truck owners are charging higher fares. Fish farmers are counting a loss of Tk 50,000 per truck due to decreased fish prices.There has been a collapse in the fish bazaars since the beginning of the blockade in October.Before 20 days, Ruhi of Rajshahi was selling at Tk 300-350 per kilogram (kg) in markets of Dhaka and other parts of the country. Now per kg Ruhi of 2kg weight is selling at Tk 270-280 per kg.Silver Carp price has decreased to Tk 130-150 per kg from previous Tk 210-220. Per kg carp of 3kg weight is selling at Tk 270-280 from Tk 320-330.A national medal winning fish farmer of Dadpur of Poba Upazila Moshiur Rahman has cultivated fishes in about 600 bigha lands. He said, "The fish market is dull. That is why I have stopped fish catching. But the fish feeding cannot be stopped. I purchase feed from a company. One month back, I purchased feed bag of 50 kg at Tk 1,152, but now it has been increased to Tk 1,235.""Every day my farm needs 200 feed bags. For the increase of Tk 83 per bag, now I am counting additional Tk 16,600 per day. I am counting a loss of Tk 4 lakh 98 thousand per month because of increased medicine and feed costs," he added.He further said, "If fish prices don't increase in bazaars, other farmers will suffer losses like me."Fish farmer Bachchu Mandal in Mohanpur Upazila Sadar said, one month back, the truck fare from Rajshahi to Dhaka Abdullapur was Tk 14,000-15,000, but now the fare has been increased to Tk 18,000-19,000.The truck fare from Rajshahi to Jatrabari, Dhaka has been increased to Tk 19,000 from Tk 16,000. From Rajshahi to Sylhet, the fare has been increased to Tk 35,000 from Tk 28,000.Fare to other districts from Rajshahi has also been raised.Truck owners don't want to rent their trucks. That is why fish farmers are managing them by paying higher fare.Truck owners of the city's outskirt Khorkhori area Belal Hossain and Shakil Ahmed said, "Trucks and other vehicles are burnt throughout the country. Truck drivers and their assistants are in risk of arson attacks. They are asking higher wages. We are also in risk. In this situation we have been compelled to increase fare."District Fisheries Officer Jahangir Alam confirmed the fish price fall."We hope this crisis will be no longer. The limitations can be overcome soon, and farmers can sell fishes at good prices," he added.Fishes have been cultivated on 13,000 hectares of land having 50,720 ponds in nine upazilas of Rajshahi. Besides, fishes have been cultivated in 11 rivers, 67 beels, 160 canals and numerous marshes in the district.In Rajshai, yearly fish production stands at 87,270 tonnes.