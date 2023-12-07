3 lakh children to be fed Vitamin A  capsules in Khulna

KHULNA, Dec 6: Khulna Civil Surgeon office has completed all preparations to immunise over 3.14 lakh children aged between six months to 59 months with Vitamin A plus capsule under the National Vitamin A Plus Campaign on December 12.Khulna Civil Surgeon office disclosed the information on Wednesday at an orientation workshop with local journalists at Khulna School Health Clinic to make the National Vitamin A Plus Campaign Day-2023 a success.The campaign will be conducted under the auspices of the Public Health and Nutrition Institute and National Nutrition Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the assistance of UNICEF.Chaired by Civil Surgeon Dr Sazibur Rahman, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Chief Health Officer of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Swapan Kumar Halder, Regional Officer of PID S M Humayn Kabir, Medical Officer of Civil Surgeon Office Dr Sadia Monwara Usha and District Health Superintendent Jayanta Nath Chakraborty.Dr Sazibur Rahman, said a large number of volunteers and monitoring teams will provide Vitamin A capsules at 1,641 outreach centres in all nine upazilas including two municipalities and a metropolitan, of the district from 8 am to 4 pm on the day."Around 37,491 babies (6-11 months) and 2, 76,981 babies (12-59 months) will be administered with one dose of Vitamin A capsule respectively," he said."Special measures will be taken to feed Vitamin A capsules to under-five babies at bus stands, rail stations and other places to make the campaign successful in the district," he added.