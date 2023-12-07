Johnson apologises to UK Covid victims families

LONDON, Dec 6: Boris Johnson on Wednesday apologised for "the pain and the loss and the suffering" caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as he gave evidence at a public inquiry into his government's handling of the global health crisis.The former prime minister, who has faced a barrage of criticism from former aides for alleged indecisiveness and a lack of scientific understanding during the pandemic, is facing two gruelling days in the witness box.Johnson -- forced from office last year over lockdown-breaching parties held in Downing Street during the pandemic -- accepted that "mistakes" had "unquestionably" been made but repeatedly insisted he and officials did their "level best"."I understand the feeling of the victims and their families and I'm deeply sorry for the pain and the loss and the suffering to those victims and their families," Johnson said. Johnson, 59, was briefly interrupted as a protester was ordered from the inquiry room after refusing to sit down during the apology.Several others were also later removed."Inevitably we got some things wrong," Johnson continued, adding he took personal responsibility for all the decisions made."At the time I felt... we were doing our best in very difficult circumstances." �AFP