ECP to hold contempt case proceedings against Imran at Adiala Jail on Dec 13

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided that contempt case proceedings against PTI Chief Imran Khan and ex-party leader Fawad Chaudhry will take place on Dec 13 at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where both politicians are currently incarcerated.
The ECP issued its verdict in light of the interior ministry's denial to produce the former premier before the commission during the last hearing, citing security concerns.
Subsequently on Nov 30, the ECP reserved a verdict and suggested the possibility of holding Imran's trial in Rawalpindi jail.
Last year, the ECP had initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI chief, former party leader Asad Umar and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly using "intemperate" language against the chief election commissioner and the electoral watchdog.
However, instead of appearing before the ECP, the three had challenged the ECP notices and contempt proceedings in various high courts arguing that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017, which is the statutory provision regarding the commission's power to punish for contempt, was against the Constitution. The PTI leaders had also sought from the high courts a declaratory relief from the charges.
But in January, the Supreme Court allowed the ECP to continue proceedings against Imran, Chaudhry and Umar, and on June 21, the ECP decided to frame charges against the trio, which has yet to be done.    �DAWN




