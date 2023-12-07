COP28 must mark 'beginning of the end' of fossil fuels: EU

DUBA�, Dec 6: The UN's COP28 talks in Dubai must "mark the beginning of the end" of fossil fuels, the European Union's climate chief said Wednesday, as nations were divided over the issue.European climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said there was "still a lot of work ahead of us" as negotiators seek to reach a deal aimed at saving the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius."I want this COP to mark the beginning of the end for fossil fuels," he said at a news conference."This is a key part for the EU and ... of our negotiating mandate, meaning that all 27 European member states want this to be part of the negotiated outcome."Hoekstra noted that scientists have warned that the world must accelerate its emissions reductions this decade. "We simply have to get rid of fossil fuels," he said. �AFP