Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

1 in 5 children in rich countries lives in poverty: UNICEF

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 6: Sixty-nine million children -- or more than one in five -- live in poverty in the world's 40 richest countries UNICEF said in a report released Wednesday, blasting Britain and France for their particularly bad standings.
That's despite a drop in child poverty rates in the periods from 2012 to 2014 and 2019 to 2021, by around 8 percent in the 40 European Union and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) wealthy countries assessed.
"This is equivalent to around 6 million children out of a total child population of 291 million," said UNICEF Innocenti, the United Nations agency's research arm.
But at the end of 2021 there were still more than 69 million kids in poverty in those countries.
"For most children this means that they may grow up without enough nutritious food, clothes, school supplies or a warm place to call home," said Bo Viktor Nylund of UNICEF Innocenti, highlighting the impact of such struggles on young people's physical and mental health.
The UNICEF figure is based on relative poverty, which is around 60 percent of the national median income, often used in developed countries to establish their own poverty levels.
The report called for action to ensure children's well-being and for political will among the countries surveyed, stressing that a country's' wealth did not automatically lift its children out of poverty.
Since 2012, the biggest setbacks have been seen in some of the richest countries.
Britain saw a 19.6 percent jump in child poverty -- or half a million extra children, and France's rate went up 10.4 percent.
In the United States, the number of poor children has fallen by 6.7 percent, but more than one child in four still lives in relative poverty. And the poverty rate in 2019-2021 was twice as high as in Denmark, a country with a similar per-capita income.
Underlining the link between child poverty and economic inequality, the report also highlights the greater risk of poverty for children from single-parent families and minority backgrounds.
In the United States, 30 percent of African American children and 29 percent of Native American children live below the national poverty line, compared with only one-in-10 non-Hispanic white children.
In the EU, a child with parents of non-EU nationality is 2.4 times more likely to live in poverty.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Johnson apologises to UK Covid victims families
ECP to hold contempt case proceedings against Imran at Adiala Jail on Dec 13
COP28 must mark 'beginning of the end' of fossil fuels: EU
Top China, US diplomats discuss Israel-Hamas war
1 in 5 children in rich countries lives in poverty: UNICEF
Chennai flooded with heavy rains from cyclone Michaung
Asian countries score high in key education survey
Nine dead as cyclone batters India's southeast coast


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft