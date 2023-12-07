Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Chennai flooded with heavy rains from cyclone Michaung

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Chennai flooded with heavy rains from cyclone Michaung

Chennai flooded with heavy rains from cyclone Michaung

CHENNAI/HYDERABAD, Dec 6: Rescuers used boats to reach people stranded in their homes amid widespread flooding in the India's Chennai on Wednesday after cyclone Michaung barrelled into the southern coast, bringing in heavy rain and winds that uprooted trees and damaged roads.

An estimated 13 people, most of them in the manufacturing hub of Tamil Nadu, have died in the flooding that was triggered by the torrential rains that preceded the cyclone, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh state on Tuesday afternoon.

Rescuers used inflatable rafts and ropes to pluck people out of their homes in Chennai, a city of more than 6 million people and a major automobile and technology manufacturing hub.

Local media showed images of rescue workers wading through waist-deep water and of submerged vehicles. Air force helicopters also dropped food rations to people stranded in flooded homes.

"There are pockets of low lying areas," said Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr. J. Radhakrishnan. "We to hope clear it soon."
    � REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Johnson apologises to UK Covid victims families
ECP to hold contempt case proceedings against Imran at Adiala Jail on Dec 13
COP28 must mark 'beginning of the end' of fossil fuels: EU
Top China, US diplomats discuss Israel-Hamas war
1 in 5 children in rich countries lives in poverty: UNICEF
Chennai flooded with heavy rains from cyclone Michaung
Asian countries score high in key education survey
Nine dead as cyclone batters India's southeast coast


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft