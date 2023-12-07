vivo completes 6 successful years in Bangladesh

Captivating Bangladesh's smartphone industry through its camera tech and aesthetic design language, vivo completed six years of its journey in Bangladesh on December 6.vivo's 'V' and 'Y' series have gained significant popularity in Bangladesh. The remarkable technology in the cameras has caught the attention of users, especially in the vivo X series of smartphones.The company remains at the forefront in the competitive smartphone market with its phones delivering consumer demands within affordable ranges, says a press release. vivo has always prioritised camera technology, powerful batteries, and stylish designs.In the past year, the V series introduced four smartphones (V27, V27e, V29, and V29e), and the Y series introduced six smartphones (Y16, Y17s, Y22, Y27, Y36, and the latest Y27s).The midranger V series has introduced the special feature 'Aura Light,' enhancing the smart photography experience, which was updated even further in the vivo V29 and V29e.The smart 'Aura Light' feature effectively solved the poor lighting problem through its 3D lighting effects, providing professional quality photography.This smart technology can measure colour temperature in Kelvin, ensuring pro-quality photos despite background lighting conditions.The X series has particularly excelled in camera technology, offering an array of outstanding smartphones. The X series incorporates lenses from the globally renowned German lens manufacturer, Carl Zeiss, revolutionising both photography and videography.The Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera and Gimbal Stabilization 3.0 technology have simplified professional photography and videography.