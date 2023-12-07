Global stock markets advance on rate-cut hopes

LONDON, Dec 6: Global equities rose Wednesday with Frankfurt striking a record peak, as investors tracked resurgent hopes of interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve.Bitcoin jumped to $44,490.65, hitting the highest level since April 2022 on optimism the United States would soon allow broader trading of the biggest cryptocurrency, extending its bullish run.Frankfurt's DAX stocks index hit a record high and Paris CAC 40 rose as sliding German factory orders added to hopes of an interest-rate reduction from the ECB."Risk-on sentiment is driving price action this morning amid growing expectations that the European Central Bank could cut rates early next year," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at trading firm Interactive Investor."Markets are pricing in an almost 90-percent chance of a cut from the ECB in the first quarter of 2024."Equity investors digested data pointing to a softening US labour market, rekindling hopes of a Fed rate reduction.Tuesday's below-forecast job openings lifted optimism ahead of the closely watched non-farm payrolls report due Friday, which investors hope will confirm the economic slowdown sought by the Fed. �AFP