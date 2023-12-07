Video
Thursday, 7 December, 2023
Business

Nagas Business Association meets BD mission delegation

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Business Association of Nagas (BAN) on Tuesday met a high-level delegation from the High Commission (HC) of Bangladesh at Hotel Saramati, Dimapur.

A press release by BAN informed that the delegation, led by Ruhul Amin, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh and Head of the Mission in Guwahati, engaged in crucial discussions with BAN members.

The meeting was initiated by Ruhul Amin, who was on a visit to Nagaland with a delegation comprising seven members. Ruhul Amin commended the strong and growing relationship between Bangladesh and BAN.

He recalled the visit of a 12-member BAN delegation to Bangladesh in May, resulting in the signing of 34 MoUs.

In his address, Ruhul Amin highlighted the strategic importance of Dimapur as the second-largest hub in the Northeast.

He pointed out the tremendous opportunities for business and trade collaboration between Bangladesh and Nagaland and called for continued discussions and partnerships into the future.

BAN president L Mongkum Jamir, underscored the abundant natural resources in Nagaland and acknowledged the ongoing efforts by BAN to address logistical and transportation challenges.

The meeting concluded on an optimistic note, setting the stage for enhanced economic collaboration and mutual growth between Bangladesh and Nagaland.     �Nagaland Post




