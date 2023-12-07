5 Shariah-based banks struggling with negative excess liquidity

Excess liquidity at five Shariah-based banks, which are allegedly controlled by Chattogram-based S Alam Group, was Tk 3,491 crore negative in September 2023.According to Bangladesh Bank report, the five banks including Islami Bank Bangladesh, Social Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank and Union Bank have reported negative excess liquidity; which stands at Tk 658 crore, Tk 1,059 crore, Tk 826 crore, Tk 483 crore and Tk 465 crore in respective banks by the end of September 2023.The Bangladesh Bank (BB) report titled 'Quarterly Report on Islamic Banking in Bangladesh' revealed the situation. The combined excess liquidity in four banks, excluding Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, was negative at Tk 2,910 crore in June.This figure rose to Tk 3,491 crore across all five banks in September. Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC had maintained a positive excess liquidity of Tk 119 in June, according the BB report.While these Shariah-based banks were facing challenges, the overall excess liquidity in the banking sector surged to Tk 1,74,452 crore at the end of September from Tk 1,36,842 crore in June 2023.A number of media reports since November 2022 on various scams and loan irregularities involving several Shariah-based banks, including Islami Bank PLC, prompted depositors to withdraw their funds, leading to an alarming situation, bankers said.In response, the Bangladesh Bank had appealed to depositors not to succumb to panic and stop withdrawing money.The excess liquidity within Islamic banking system experienced a significant slide of 55.6 per cent, reaching Tk 7,767 crore at the end of September 2023 compared with the same period in 2022.Negative excess liquidity poses challenges for banks, making it difficult to meet immediate payment obligations, address customer withdrawals, and settle transactions promptly, bankers said.This situation amplifies liquidity risk, increases reliance on borrowing, raises regulatory concerns, and fosters negative market perceptions, they said. To address the liquidity crisis, BB provides series of facilities to Shariah-based banks.On December 5, 2022, BB introduced 'Islamic Banks Liquidity Facility' and provided Tk 4,000 crore to the five banks under the facility. On December 29, Islami Bank alone took Tk 8,000 crore under BB's special arrangement at 8.75 per cent interest.In January 2023, BB under the facility provided about Tk 6,000 crore to Social Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank and Union Bank at a special repo rate of 8.75 per cent. There are 10 full-fledged Islamic banks operating in Bangladesh.While these five banks faced liquidity challenges, other Shariah-based banks such as Shahjalal Islami Bank, EXIM Bank, Standard Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank and ICB Islamic Bank maintained positive excess liquidity of Tk 2,526 crore, Tk 1,178 crore, Tk 705 crore, Tk 127 crore and Tk 27 crore respectively in September 2023.Total deposits in Islamic banking stood at Tk 4,31,989 crore while their total investment (loans) stood at Tk 4,290 crore at the end of September 2023.