Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

5 Shariah-based banks struggling with negative excess liquidity

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

Excess liquidity at five Shariah-based banks, which are allegedly controlled by Chattogram-based S Alam Group, was Tk 3,491 crore negative in September 2023.

According to Bangladesh Bank report, the five banks including Islami Bank Bangladesh, Social Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank and Union Bank have reported negative excess liquidity; which stands at Tk 658 crore, Tk 1,059 crore, Tk 826 crore, Tk 483 crore and Tk 465 crore in respective banks by the end of September 2023.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) report titled 'Quarterly Report on Islamic Banking in Bangladesh' revealed the situation. The combined excess liquidity in four banks, excluding Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, was negative at Tk 2,910 crore in June.

This figure rose to Tk 3,491 crore across all five banks in September. Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC had maintained a positive excess liquidity of Tk 119 in June, according the BB report.

While these Shariah-based banks were facing challenges, the overall excess liquidity in the banking sector surged to Tk 1,74,452 crore at the end of September from Tk 1,36,842 crore in June 2023.

A number of media reports since November 2022 on various scams and loan irregularities involving several Shariah-based banks, including Islami Bank PLC, prompted depositors to withdraw their funds, leading to an alarming situation, bankers said.

In response, the Bangladesh Bank had appealed to depositors not to succumb to panic and stop withdrawing money.

The excess liquidity within Islamic banking system experienced a significant slide of 55.6 per cent, reaching Tk 7,767 crore at the end of September 2023 compared with the same period in 2022.

Negative excess liquidity poses challenges for banks, making it difficult to meet immediate payment obligations, address customer withdrawals, and settle transactions promptly, bankers said.

This situation amplifies liquidity risk, increases reliance on borrowing, raises regulatory concerns, and fosters negative market perceptions, they said. To address the liquidity crisis, BB provides series of facilities to Shariah-based banks.

On December 5, 2022, BB introduced 'Islamic Banks Liquidity Facility' and provided Tk 4,000 crore to the five banks under the facility. On December 29, Islami Bank alone took Tk 8,000 crore under BB's special arrangement at 8.75 per cent interest.

In January 2023, BB under the facility provided about Tk 6,000 crore to Social Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Global Islami Bank and Union Bank at a special repo rate of 8.75 per cent. There are 10 full-fledged Islamic banks operating in Bangladesh.

While these five banks faced liquidity challenges, other Shariah-based banks such as Shahjalal Islami Bank, EXIM Bank, Standard Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank and ICB Islamic Bank maintained positive excess liquidity of Tk 2,526 crore, Tk 1,178 crore, Tk 705 crore, Tk 127 crore and Tk 27 crore respectively in September 2023.

Total deposits in Islamic banking stood at Tk 4,31,989 crore while their total investment (loans) stood at Tk 4,290 crore at the end of September 2023.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


vivo completes 6 successful years in Bangladesh
Global stock markets advance on rate-cut hopes
Nagas Business Association meets BD mission delegation
5 Shariah-based banks struggling with negative excess liquidity
'Govt to import essentials to keep market stable in Ramadan'
Thailand keen on FTA with BD as soon as possible
Union Bank appoints Jahangir Alam as DMD
EBL adjudged Bank of the Year-2023


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft