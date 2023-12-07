'Govt to import essentials to keep market stable in Ramadan'

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the government is making all preparations to sufficiently import daily essentials to control market by maintaining adequate supply including dates as the month of holy Ramadan closes up.He said this observation on questions from reporters after inaugurating TCB's family smart card distribution and sale of low cost products at Tejgaon in the capital on Wednesday.To another question whether import duty on dates and other products linked with Ramadan marketing will be reduced Tipu Munshi said the Ministry of Commerce can't reduce duty but can request NBR to reduce it and it is done considering the situation.He said the government will take all measures so that people can easily buy dates and other essential products during Ramadan.The commerce minister said on yet another question whether TCB card holders will definitely get products once every month he said one crore TCB cards holders are entitled to get specified products.Low income people can buy from TCB trucks at subsidized rates. A specific amount of product is distributed from every truck.Three hundred people have the opportunity to get products from one truck. Products are sold on the basis of first come first served. So some people have to go back empty handed.He said the government is trying to increase the number of truck selling products. The government is also weighing whether products can be sold in big cities.The commerce minister said, "We allowed import of potatoes soon after the market became unstable and its import from India has had a huge positive impact on the market. Now new potatoes have started arriving in the market and as more will be available in the market within the next month, the price will fall to bearable level."Tipu Munshi said, considering the overall market situation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered distribution of daily necessities outside the TCB card holders taking into consideration the condition of low income people.In the light of that directive, soybeans, onions, potatoes, etc. are being sold at subsidized prices through 30 truck sales in the capital, he said.He said, Bangladesh Trading Corporation of Bangladesh-TCB is conducting a campaign to convert one crore family cards into smart cards with a challenge. He sought everyone's cooperation to make this great initiative of the government a success.Commerce Minister said that it will be possible to distribute 2 million smart cards within this month.