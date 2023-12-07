Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

'Govt to import essentials to keep market stable in Ramadan'

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the government is making all preparations to sufficiently import daily essentials to control market by maintaining adequate supply including dates as the month of holy Ramadan closes up.

He said this observation on questions from reporters after inaugurating TCB's family smart card distribution and sale of low cost products at Tejgaon in the capital on Wednesday.

To another question whether import duty on dates and other products linked with Ramadan marketing will be reduced Tipu Munshi said the Ministry of Commerce can't reduce duty but can request NBR to reduce it and it is done considering the situation.

He said the government will take all measures so that people can easily buy dates and other essential products during Ramadan.

The commerce minister said on yet another question whether TCB card holders will definitely get products once every month he said one crore TCB cards holders are entitled to get specified products.

Low income people can buy from TCB trucks at subsidized rates. A specific amount of product is distributed from every truck.

Three hundred people have the opportunity to get products from one truck. Products are sold on the basis of first come first served. So some people have to go back empty handed.

He said the government is trying to increase the number of truck selling products. The government is also weighing whether products can be sold in big cities.

The commerce minister said, "We allowed import of potatoes soon after the market became unstable and its import from India has had a huge positive impact on the market. Now new potatoes have started arriving in the market and as more will be available in the market within the next month, the price will fall to bearable level."

Tipu Munshi said, considering the overall market situation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered distribution of daily necessities outside the TCB card holders taking into consideration the condition of low income people.

In the light of that directive, soybeans, onions, potatoes, etc. are being sold at subsidized prices through 30 truck sales in the capital, he said.

He said, Bangladesh Trading Corporation of Bangladesh-TCB is conducting a campaign to convert one crore family cards into smart cards with a challenge. He sought everyone's cooperation to make this great initiative of the government a success.

Commerce Minister said that it will be possible to distribute 2 million smart cards within this month.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


vivo completes 6 successful years in Bangladesh
Global stock markets advance on rate-cut hopes
Nagas Business Association meets BD mission delegation
5 Shariah-based banks struggling with negative excess liquidity
'Govt to import essentials to keep market stable in Ramadan'
Thailand keen on FTA with BD as soon as possible
Union Bank appoints Jahangir Alam as DMD
EBL adjudged Bank of the Year-2023


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft