Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 2:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Thailand keen on FTA with BD as soon as possible

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

The Thai government has expressed interest in putting in place a free trade agreement with Bangladesh as soon as possible.

The two countries, during a recent series of meetings, emphasized on FTA for greater business opportunities.

A 50-member delegation from Bangladesh just concluded a bilateral visit to Thailand, organized jointly by Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and the Royal Thai Embassy in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh and Thailand are interested to explore new avenues of cooperation in blue economy, electronic vehicle assembly and ecosystem management, technical textiles, data-driven modern agriculture, light engineering, halal industry, value added food processing etc.

Policy support for SME industries in Bangladesh along with ESG compliance were also discussed for collaboration.

During these bilateral discussions between the private sector and government representatives, a host of new avenues for closer cooperation were discussed.

The largest ever business to business matchmaking event took place in Bangkok with more than 100 Thai businesses taking part in the event, said BTCCI on Wednesday.

Over 145 contracts were exchanged during this event between the business delegations.

Shams Mahmud, President of BTCCI, who led the delegation along with the Board of Directors and Makawadee Sumitmor, Ambassador of the Royal Thai Embassy in Bangladesh, called on the Adviser to the Prime Minister of Thailand and Thailand Trade Representative Dr. Nalinee Taveesin, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, Secretary of the Minister of Industry Dr. Pailin Teansuwa and Ekachat Seetavorarat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce.

During the visit, the delegates also visited the factories of Econowatt Waste Water Management, Lighting and Equipment Public Company Limited (L&E), Kubota Farm and Penn Asia Co., Ltd. (Dry Dye Technology).

BTCCI has planned a host of events in the coming year to take targeted sector trade delegation visits and explore new ways to enhance future trade and cooperation between the private sectors of both Thailand and Bangladesh.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


vivo completes 6 successful years in Bangladesh
Global stock markets advance on rate-cut hopes
Nagas Business Association meets BD mission delegation
5 Shariah-based banks struggling with negative excess liquidity
'Govt to import essentials to keep market stable in Ramadan'
Thailand keen on FTA with BD as soon as possible
Union Bank appoints Jahangir Alam as DMD
EBL adjudged Bank of the Year-2023


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft