Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 1:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Union Bank appoints Jahangir Alam as DMD

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Desk

Union Bank appoints Jahangir Alam as DMD

Union Bank appoints Jahangir Alam as DMD

Md Jahangir Alam, a veteran Banker having more than 3 decades of experience has recently joined Shariah based Union Bank PLC as its Deputy Managing Director (DMD)

Prior to joining Union Bank, Alam was CAMLCO and Deputy CRO of 1st generation AB Bank, says a press release.

He is a Professional having more than 30 years of working experience in different financial institutions ranging from first generation to third generation private commercial banks.

In the basket of portfolio, he held the position of Group CRO, Group Head of ICC, CAMLCO, Head of CAD, Head of Green Banking, Branch Manager in Dhaka city.

He is a regular speaker among others at BIBM and BABTA. He has numerous professional skills in Risk Management, Internal Control, Anti-Money Laundering, Development of Policies and Strategies etc.

Jahangir was one of the members of review team of CRM guidelines and Risk Management Guidelines at Bangladesh Bank.

He was also the co-author of a reading materials "Risk Management for Financial Institutions" for Banking Professional Degree under IBB.

Alam obtained his M.Com (Marketing) and LLB from Rajshahi University (RU) and MBA from Commonwealth of Learning (COL), Vancouver, Canada.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


vivo completes 6 successful years in Bangladesh
Global stock markets advance on rate-cut hopes
Nagas Business Association meets BD mission delegation
5 Shariah-based banks struggling with negative excess liquidity
'Govt to import essentials to keep market stable in Ramadan'
Thailand keen on FTA with BD as soon as possible
Union Bank appoints Jahangir Alam as DMD
EBL adjudged Bank of the Year-2023


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft