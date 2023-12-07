Southeast Bank holds group discussion with CMSME entrepreneurs

Southeast Bank PLC recently organized a Focus Group Discussion with the CMSME entrepreneurs as part of the ongoing Research on "Identifying Demand and Supply Gap in the Medium to Long Term SME Financing" conducted by SME and Special Programs Department, Bangladesh Bank, says a press release.Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, Director, SME and Special Programs Department, Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the programme as chief guest.Joint Directors of Bangladesh Bank Md Shamch Tibrees Bhuiyan and Mamunur Rashid also attended the program. The program was chaired by Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director, Southeast Bank.Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director also attended the program with other senior officials of the bank.