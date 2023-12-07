Rosatom promotes SMR technology at COP 28

Rosatom State Corporation of Russia held the Small Modular Reactors Day (SMR Day) on the sidelines of the COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai.During the event Rosatom presented a full range of technological solutions to achieve climate goals and ensure a low-carbon future, says a Rosatom press releaseSpeakers at the SMR Day panel discussion included the Director General of the World Nuclear Association, Sama Bilbao y Leon, and high-ranking representatives of relevant ministries and energy companies from different countries. Participants in the discussion talked about how SMRs can address a wide range of national development tasks."We are convinced that nuclear energy will inevitably become the foundation of the low-carbon balance we all strive for. Low-capacity nuclear power generation, as one of the reliable technological solutions, will occupy a worthy place in the future of nuclear energy.I am confident that Rosatom's proposals in the field of small modular reactors will become an effective and environmentally friendly choice for those countries that, for various reasons, have not considered nuclear generation before," noted Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom in his video message.The event opened with a colorful multimedia show demonstrating the importance of preserving harmony between humans and nature in Yakutia, where Rosatom has started the implementation of a unique low-capacity nuclear power plant project.The power plant is being constructed with careful consideration for the fragile Arctic ecosystem. The commissioning of the land-based SMR in Yakutia is planned for 2028."There are more than 70 small modular reactor projects in the world in the design stage. Rosatom is the only technology company that has moved from words to action.Today, by implementing our projects for Yakutia and Chukotka, we set ourselves the task of demonstrating the economic efficiency and reliability of SMRs. Creating a referent project in the Russian Far East will open up a huge market for this technology.We are confident that the experience gained in the coming years will allow us to offer our partners around the world the best solutions in the field of SMRs," said Kirill Komarov, First Deputy Director General for Development and International Business of Rosatom.Rosatom's SMR portfolio also includes the world's only floating nuclear power plant (FNPP), the "Akademik Lomonosov". Based on this experience, work is underway on the next-generation floating power unit technology based on the RITM-200 reactors.It is planned that by 2029, they will start supplying power for the development of the Baimskaya ore zone in Chukotka.Rosatom is also implementing the "Shelf-M" microreactors project with a capacity of up to 10 MW. The first plant based on this technology is expected to be operational by 2030.Small modular reactors are one of the most promising technologies in the nuclear industry, with all key players working on developing their own solutions based on SMR technologies.These solutions are aimed at providing uninterrupted clean electricity and heat to remote and island territories.Rosatom has reference technologies for the construction of both floating and land-based SMRs.Rosatom's low-capacity nuclear power projects offer a reliable source of electricity with a long-term predictable tariff for consumers.