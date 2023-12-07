Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 1:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU funded CHT nutrition project expo opens in city

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Correspondent

EU funded CHT nutrition project expo opens in city

EU funded CHT nutrition project expo opens in city

The European Union funded, Leadership project to Ensure Adequate Nutrition (LEAN) to Chittagong Hill Tracts people organized a two-day photography exhibition at the Abanti Gallery  of Fine Arts on Wednesday.

It aims at demonstrating the outcome of the project's interventions, process and key successes to wider level of stakeholders towards improving maternal and child nutrition in the wider project areas.  

This captivating showcase features a compelling array of photographs, artistic creations by school children, and a poignant video narrative, portraying the evolving lives of the local populace.

Central to this narrative is their dedicated endeavor to enhance accessibility and embrace a culture of consuming a diverse, safe, and nourishing array of foods. The exhibition stands as a testament to the community's unwavering commitment to positive change and sustainable well-being.

Chief guest on the occasion Md Shahidul Alam, Director General (Additional Secretary), Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) in the Ministry of Food said "Nutritious food builds healthy nation and healthy nations is an asset for the world."

Md. Ismiel Hossain, Secretary in the Ministry Food said that the organizers by conducting such evidence based showcasing of people's effort in achieving nutritious food for all is praise worthy.

Edwin Koekkoek, Team Leader, Green Inclusive Development, Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh; and Dr Barun Kumer Datta, Chief Scientific Officer (Director), Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute were present as special guests. Country Director of United Purpose Sriramappa Gonchikara presented the closing remark.

The exhibition has displayed photographs of the story of nutrition theme and outcome with related stories showcasing the project's interventions at local schools organized by the project.

A documentary film was screened to showcase impact of nutrition that was developed by the project. A demo model of Women Business Center was also set up at the venue to demonstrate the role of these centers in improving nutrition in remote local communities in CHT.

Some of the climate-smart agricultural tools and equipment's was exhibited to showcase how local farmers adopted them to grow more nutritious and diversified food.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


vivo completes 6 successful years in Bangladesh
Global stock markets advance on rate-cut hopes
Nagas Business Association meets BD mission delegation
5 Shariah-based banks struggling with negative excess liquidity
'Govt to import essentials to keep market stable in Ramadan'
Thailand keen on FTA with BD as soon as possible
Union Bank appoints Jahangir Alam as DMD
EBL adjudged Bank of the Year-2023


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft