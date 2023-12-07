EU funded CHT nutrition project expo opens in city

The European Union funded, Leadership project to Ensure Adequate Nutrition (LEAN) to Chittagong Hill Tracts people organized a two-day photography exhibition at the Abanti Gallery of Fine Arts on Wednesday.It aims at demonstrating the outcome of the project's interventions, process and key successes to wider level of stakeholders towards improving maternal and child nutrition in the wider project areas.This captivating showcase features a compelling array of photographs, artistic creations by school children, and a poignant video narrative, portraying the evolving lives of the local populace.Central to this narrative is their dedicated endeavor to enhance accessibility and embrace a culture of consuming a diverse, safe, and nourishing array of foods. The exhibition stands as a testament to the community's unwavering commitment to positive change and sustainable well-being.Chief guest on the occasion Md Shahidul Alam, Director General (Additional Secretary), Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) in the Ministry of Food said "Nutritious food builds healthy nation and healthy nations is an asset for the world."Md. Ismiel Hossain, Secretary in the Ministry Food said that the organizers by conducting such evidence based showcasing of people's effort in achieving nutritious food for all is praise worthy.Edwin Koekkoek, Team Leader, Green Inclusive Development, Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh; and Dr Barun Kumer Datta, Chief Scientific Officer (Director), Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute were present as special guests. Country Director of United Purpose Sriramappa Gonchikara presented the closing remark.The exhibition has displayed photographs of the story of nutrition theme and outcome with related stories showcasing the project's interventions at local schools organized by the project.A documentary film was screened to showcase impact of nutrition that was developed by the project. A demo model of Women Business Center was also set up at the venue to demonstrate the role of these centers in improving nutrition in remote local communities in CHT.Some of the climate-smart agricultural tools and equipment's was exhibited to showcase how local farmers adopted them to grow more nutritious and diversified food.