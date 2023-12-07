BGMEA calls for speeding up customs clearance for RMG sector

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 6: The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has called for speeding up customs-related procedures more, particularly the faster clearance of export-import goods, to enhance the competitiveness of readymade garment industry.A delegation of BGMEA led by President Faruque Hassan made the call during a meeting with Mohammad Fyzur Rahman, Commissioner of Custom House, Chattogram on Tuesday.They had discussions about key concerns related to customs procedures that impact the RMG industry and ways to address them.Present at the meeting were BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, former Director Anjan Shekhar Das, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin, and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on UD-Woven & Knit Md Nurul Islam.During the meeting, President Faruque Hassan underscored the importance of reducing lead time in the highly competitive global market, highlighting its critical role in maintaining the competitiveness in the fashion industry.He urged Customs House to take immediate measures to ensure smoother and faster services, particularly in the clearance of export-import goods.President Faruque Hassan also shed light on the challenges currently faced by the RMG industry amid the present global economic situation.The Customs Commissioner listened to the concerns raised by the BGMEA leaders and assured that the Customs House would provide necessary support.