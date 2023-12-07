Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 1:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA calls for speeding up customs clearance for RMG sector

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Staff Correspondent

BGMEA calls for speeding up customs clearance for RMG sector

BGMEA calls for speeding up customs clearance for RMG sector

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 6: The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has called for speeding up customs-related procedures more, particularly the faster clearance of export-import goods, to enhance the competitiveness of readymade garment industry.

A delegation of BGMEA led by President Faruque Hassan made the call during a meeting with Mohammad Fyzur Rahman, Commissioner of Custom House, Chattogram on Tuesday.

They had discussions about key concerns related to customs procedures that impact the RMG industry and ways to address them.
Present at the meeting were BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, former Director Anjan Shekhar Das, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin, and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on UD-Woven & Knit Md Nurul Islam.

During the meeting, President Faruque Hassan underscored the importance of reducing lead time in the highly competitive global market, highlighting its critical role in maintaining the competitiveness in the fashion industry.

He urged Customs House to take immediate measures to ensure smoother and faster services, particularly in the clearance of export-import goods.

President Faruque Hassan also shed light on the challenges currently faced by the RMG industry amid the present global economic situation.

The Customs Commissioner listened to the concerns raised by the BGMEA leaders and assured that the Customs House would provide necessary support.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


vivo completes 6 successful years in Bangladesh
Global stock markets advance on rate-cut hopes
Nagas Business Association meets BD mission delegation
5 Shariah-based banks struggling with negative excess liquidity
'Govt to import essentials to keep market stable in Ramadan'
Thailand keen on FTA with BD as soon as possible
Union Bank appoints Jahangir Alam as DMD
EBL adjudged Bank of the Year-2023


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft