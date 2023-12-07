Video
Circular solutions underscored for reducing plastic waste

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

Industry experts and relevant stakeholders have underscored the need to introduce circular solutions for reducing plastic waste in Bangladesh in a recent webinar held on Tuesday.

Bigger and meaningful collaborations amongst stakeholders will play a significant role in addressing this problem, they resolved at the webinar titled "Circular Solutions for Plastic Waste in Bangladesh"organized by Bopinc in partnership with Arla Foods Bangladesh.

The webinar was moderated by Rolph Droste, Lead, Circularity and Regeneration, Bopinc. Environment specialists, industry experts, sector specialists from development agencies and other stakeholders took part at the webinar.

Representatives and stakeholders from USAID, Oxfam Bangladesh, Embassy of Denmark, Arla Foods Bangladesh, Coca-Cola Bangladesh Beverages Ltd, International School Dhaka (ISD), Square Group, ACI, Arbab Group, PRAN RFL Group, Bangladesh Sustainability Alliance and Nestle Bangladesh Ltd delivered speeches and shared their recommendations at the webinar.

1,700 tonnes of plastic waste are dumped every day in Bangladesh while the amount of single-use plastic dumped annually in the country is 87,000 tonnes. Managing such volumes of plastic waste is a big challenge for the country.

 Additionally, there are other challenges with regards to plastic waste management that are hindering the process of building a sustainable future.

Speakers at the webinar focused on key challenges related to plastic waste management while citing environmental degradation, health risks, and resource depletion as major byproducts of inefficient plastic waste management.

Experts emphasized the importance of early waste management education in schools to teach young people about 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle) and environmental care activities. Integrating environment education in school curriculums is crucial to mitigate the negative impact on the ecosystem.

The stakeholders agreed on the need for a cultural shift to eliminate plastic waste, introducing practical alternatives, curbing pollution and wastage and a holistic approach to both waste collection and recycling. Additionally, they stressed the need for rural citizens to participate in reducing plastic pollution, emphasizing the importance of waste segregation and behavior change, and incentivizing recycling.

Rolph Droste, Lead, Circularity and Regeneration, Bopinc, said at the webinar, "We are glad to host this webinar at a time when we are all working towards a better global environment. By forging partnerships, we can explore strategies, coping mechanisms, challenges, and potential solutions for a better planet. We are eager to implement new practices for plastic waste management."

To address the problems and encourage sustainable alternatives, speakers put emphasis on the importance of a circular economy and solutions including sustainable product design, collection points in urban and rural areas and sustainable packaging.




