Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart to provide healthcare access to over 10,000 people

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

StanChart to provide healthcare access to over 10,000 people

StanChart to provide healthcare access to over 10,000 people

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) is financing Jibon Kheya - a floating hospital - in order to provide healthcare support and essential medical services to over 10,000 beneficiaries char and riverbank-based community members.

The Jibon Kheya, a Bidyanondo Foundation initiative, will travel through the rivers of Bangladesh. It will service patients, and host health camps in Khulna, Bagerhat, Barishal, Patuakhali, Bhola, Lakshmipur, Noakhali, and other hard-to-reach areas.

Doctors, nurses, medical officers, pharmacists, and other healthcare personnel will be aboard the vessel, says a press release.

As part of this programme, patients from remote areas seeking medical services will be able to visit outreach health camps.

Each health camp will provide individuals with access to basic health check-ups, medical prescriptions, specialist consultations.

Beneficiaries will also receive support in the form of a week-long supply of basic medication and nutritious food items.

Patients who undergo treatment at the health camps or aboard the Jibon Kheya will also receive post-treatment support via call centre services.

The Jibon Kheya will travel across the nation's waters for 40 days and make 29 stops along its voyage to organise health camps.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StanChart, said, "Individuals and communities living in hard-to-reach areas along our nation's criss-crossing waterways urgently need our support to access essential resources and adapt to the challenges brought on by climate change.

The Jibon Kheya will bring health services to the people of Bangladesh's remotest areas - getting another step closer to ensuring that no one is left behind.

I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Bidyanondo Foundation for continuing to work with us to power this initiative."

Kishor Kumar Das, Chairman, Bidyanondo Foundation, said, "The people of isolated islands in the coastal area have to pay thousands of Bangladesh taka only for transportation to get healthcare in the city.

This Standard Chartered-sponsored floating hospital - Jibon Kheya - is bringing modern medical services to their doorsteps, over 10,000 people from physical danger. This initiative will definitely ensure easy healthcare access to thousands of climate victims."

As the nation's long-term partner in progress, StanChart has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of growth and resilience for more than 118 years.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


vivo completes 6 successful years in Bangladesh
Global stock markets advance on rate-cut hopes
Nagas Business Association meets BD mission delegation
5 Shariah-based banks struggling with negative excess liquidity
'Govt to import essentials to keep market stable in Ramadan'
Thailand keen on FTA with BD as soon as possible
Union Bank appoints Jahangir Alam as DMD
EBL adjudged Bank of the Year-2023


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft