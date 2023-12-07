Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pran aims to collect 35000 tonnes of cassava

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

Pran sets target to procure 35,000 tonnes of cassava this season.

The contractual farmers of Pran are now passing busy time to harvest cassava in their lands across the country. Besides collecting the crops, farmers are also planting seeds at a time for next year.  

Cassava is a root crop which is planted in fallow lands and hilly areas with a little cost and labor. In Bangladesh, the crop is popularly known as `Shimul Alu'.

The agro-processor is collecting cassava from the farmers land directly and farmers have cultivated cassava more than 5500 acres of land this season, says a press release.

Kamruzzaman Tito, Head of Contract Farming of Pran said, "Farmers of Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Tangail and Cumilla districts have cultivated cassava in fallow lands and hilly areas. Previous year, we got 29000 tonnes of cassava from 4822 acres of land.  

This year, our expectation is 7 tonnes of crop in an average from one acre of land."
He also said that both cultivation and collection have been occurred at a time.

Farmers started collecting crops in November last year and will be completed inMay this year. After collecting the crops, they plant the seeds.

Farmers are now showing interest to cultivate cassava because they are being benefitted economically and getting more crops.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


vivo completes 6 successful years in Bangladesh
Global stock markets advance on rate-cut hopes
Nagas Business Association meets BD mission delegation
5 Shariah-based banks struggling with negative excess liquidity
'Govt to import essentials to keep market stable in Ramadan'
Thailand keen on FTA with BD as soon as possible
Union Bank appoints Jahangir Alam as DMD
EBL adjudged Bank of the Year-2023


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft