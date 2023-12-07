Pran aims to collect 35000 tonnes of cassava

Pran sets target to procure 35,000 tonnes of cassava this season.The contractual farmers of Pran are now passing busy time to harvest cassava in their lands across the country. Besides collecting the crops, farmers are also planting seeds at a time for next year.Cassava is a root crop which is planted in fallow lands and hilly areas with a little cost and labor. In Bangladesh, the crop is popularly known as `Shimul Alu'.The agro-processor is collecting cassava from the farmers land directly and farmers have cultivated cassava more than 5500 acres of land this season, says a press release.Kamruzzaman Tito, Head of Contract Farming of Pran said, "Farmers of Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Tangail and Cumilla districts have cultivated cassava in fallow lands and hilly areas. Previous year, we got 29000 tonnes of cassava from 4822 acres of land.This year, our expectation is 7 tonnes of crop in an average from one acre of land."He also said that both cultivation and collection have been occurred at a time.Farmers started collecting crops in November last year and will be completed inMay this year. After collecting the crops, they plant the seeds.Farmers are now showing interest to cultivate cassava because they are being benefitted economically and getting more crops.