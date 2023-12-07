Video
Faridur Reza Sagar, a best taxpayer in journalist category

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

Ekushey award winner, media personality and Managing Director of Impress Telefilm and Private Television channel I, Faridur Reza Sagar, has been named the best taxpayers for FY2022-23 under the journalist category, says a press release.
 
Five people have been honoured as the best taxpayers in this category this year. The other four are Shaikh Siraj, Director and Head of News of Channel I, Mahfuz Anam, Editor of English daily 'The Daily Star' and Matiur Rahman, Editor of 'Protham Alo' and Abdul Malek, Editor of 'Dainik Azadi'.

Faridur Reza Sagar is also the Director of The Daily Observer, Ajker Kagoj, Ananda Alo and other several organizations.
The NBR has been honouring individuals and organisations (141 in total) with tax cards and crests for their highest tax payments since 2016.




