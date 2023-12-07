NBR names 141 top taxpayers

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has announced the names of 141 highest tax-paying companies and individuals, including Bangladeshi tobacco tycoon Kaus Miah, for the fiscal year of 2022-23.Beating many top businessmen, Kaus Miah - the owner of old Dhaka-based Hakimpuri Jarda (chewing tobacco) - has been receiving the top taxpayer award for the past couple of years.The NBR issued statutory regulatory order (SRO) on Tuesday with the names of top taxpayers under different categoriesThe NBR selected the taxpayers as per the National Tax Card Policy-2010 (amended).But the highest taxpayers in legal dispute have been dropped from the winners list as per the policies.Based on income tax payment in fiscal year 2022-23, a total of 141 taxpayers-76 individuals, 53 companies and 12 in other categories- won the tax card. �BSS