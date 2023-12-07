Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG, 2.40 lakh tonnes of fertilizer

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved separate proposals on Wednesday for procuring some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG and 2.40 lakh tonnes of fertilizer, besides approving power tariff for two solar-based power plants.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was virtually in the chair.Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, cabinet division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said the meeting approved a total of 17 proposals.He said following separate proposals from the Power Division, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will procure power from Consortium of Renewable Energy UK Ltd; Badal Construction Ltd. and G-Tech Solution Ltd.It will be on a 20-year term from the proposed 100MW solar-based power plant at Basail upazila in Tangail at around Taka 3,561.60 crore. The per kilowatt hour electricity would cost Taka 10.99.Mahbub said that BPDB would also procure electricity from the Consortium of KAI Bangladesh Aluminium Ltd.; and Altech Aluminium Industries Ltd for a 20-year term from the proposed 100MW solar-based power plant at Cox's Bazar sadar upazila at around Taka 3,556.80 crore where the per kilowatt hour electricity would cost Taka 10.98.Mahbub said Petroangla would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG as the first shipment in 2024 from the spot market from M/S TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd. Switzerland at around Taka 691.73 crore.The meeting approved another proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division under which the draft of the Terminal Use Agreement and Implementation Agreement to be signed between Petrobangla and Summit Oil and Shipping Company Ltd has been given approval.Under the proposed agreement, the government would provide $3 lakh daily fee as re-gas charge to the terminal company for setting up the 3rd floating LNG terminal at Moheshkhali in Cox's Bazar having daily capacity of 600 MMCF.Mahbub said Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure a total of 1.20 lakh metric tonnes of DAP fertilizer in three separate equal lots from OCP, SA, Morocco under state-level agreement at a total cost of around Taka 753.03 crore.He said under five separate proposals Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO, at around Taka 104.92 crore, 10,000 metric tons of Phosphoric Acid for TSPCL, Chattogram from M/S Sun International FZE, UAE at around Taka 64.60 crore, 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Fertiglobe Distribution Ltd, UAE at around Taka 108.95 crore.BCIC would also procure 30,000 tonnes of bulk prield urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar at around Taka 108.95 crore and another 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from SABIC Agri Nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia at around Taka 108.95 crore. The meeting approved three other proposals from Power Division and one from the Local Government Division.Earlier, the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.The meeting approved a proposal in principle from the Power Division for procuring electricity under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM) from Nepal through using the Indian grid.