BGMEA Prez urges RMG stakeholders to address challenges

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 6: Faruque Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), has sought the support and cooperation of all stakeholders to overcome the challenges being faced by the readymade garment industry.The garment industry of Bangladesh is passing a tough time and needs close cooperation and concerted efforts of all players from their respective positions to stay on course, he said.He made the call while exchanging views with stakeholders of the RMG industry at the BGMEA office in Chattogram on Tuesday.BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Senior Vice President S M Mannan (Kochi), Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md Nasir Uddin, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, former First Vice Presidents S M Abu Tayeb and Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, Directors of BGMEA were present at the meeting.President Faruque Hassan highlighted the profound impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy and, subsequently, the challenges faced by the Bangladeshi garment industry.Omar Hazzaz President, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Syed Mohammad Arif, Chairman of Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA); Khairul Alam (Suzan), Vice President of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association; A K M Akther Hossain, President of Chittagong Customs Clearing & Forwarding Agents Association; Mostafizur Rahman, Vice President, Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA); Enamul Hoque, representative of Bangladesh Container Shipping Association; Fazle Ekram Chowdhury, President of Berth Operator Owners Association; Lutmila Farid, Vice President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others, were present at the view exchange meeting.