Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 7 December, 2023, 1:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA Prez urges RMG stakeholders to address challenges

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

BGMEA Prez urges RMG stakeholders to address challenges

BGMEA Prez urges RMG stakeholders to address challenges

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 6: Faruque Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), has sought the support and cooperation of all stakeholders to overcome the challenges being faced by the readymade garment industry.

The garment industry of Bangladesh is passing a tough time and needs close cooperation and concerted efforts of all players from their respective positions to stay on course, he said.

He made the call while exchanging views with stakeholders of the RMG industry at the BGMEA office in Chattogram on Tuesday.

BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Senior Vice President S M Mannan (Kochi), Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, Vice President Md Nasir Uddin, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, former First Vice Presidents S M Abu Tayeb and Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, Directors of BGMEA were present at the meeting.

President Faruque Hassan highlighted the profound impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy and, subsequently, the challenges faced by the Bangladeshi garment industry.

Omar Hazzaz President, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Syed Mohammad Arif, Chairman of Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA); Khairul Alam (Suzan), Vice President of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association; A K M Akther Hossain, President of Chittagong Customs Clearing & Forwarding Agents Association; Mostafizur Rahman, Vice President, Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA); Enamul Hoque, representative of Bangladesh Container Shipping Association; Fazle Ekram Chowdhury, President of Berth Operator Owners Association; Lutmila Farid, Vice President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others, were present at the view exchange meeting.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


vivo completes 6 successful years in Bangladesh
Global stock markets advance on rate-cut hopes
Nagas Business Association meets BD mission delegation
5 Shariah-based banks struggling with negative excess liquidity
'Govt to import essentials to keep market stable in Ramadan'
Thailand keen on FTA with BD as soon as possible
Union Bank appoints Jahangir Alam as DMD
EBL adjudged Bank of the Year-2023


Latest News
EC gets proposal for transfer of 110 UNOs
Brahmanbaria-3 MP aspirant fined for violating code of conduct
EC serves notices to 2 candidates in Sirajganj for violations
4 leaders of BNP’s associate bodies arrested in Sylhet
Bus torched in Sylhet
Mohakhali petrol pump fire doused
Four arrested over crude bomb attacks in Dhaka
Woman killed being hit by police vehicle Ctg
President receives credentials of envoys from 3 countries
Three newly appointed envoys pay tribute to Bangabandhu
Most Read News
Agrani Bank staff bus set on fire in Khilgaon
Khasru, 2 other BNP leaders denied bail
4 killed in Ukhiya camp fire incidents
Twelve BNP men jailed in 2018 sabotage case
Bangladesh people have always found Saudi Arabia close to their hearts: PM
Despite Gaza death toll soaring, US unlikely to rethink weapons supplies to Israel
Embezzling fertilizer case: Ex-MP Poton, 4 others get bail
Cyclone Michaung: Ship movement on Teknaf-St Martin suspended
3 JCD men held in Old Dhaka over sabotage act
10th blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft