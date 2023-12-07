Video
Stocks gain further as blockade remain ineffective

Published : Thursday, 7 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Correspondent

Country's both the bourses -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Wednesday continued to rise as investors maintained their strong presence in the trading amid the nationwide blockade called by government's rivals to compel the Election Commission to scrap the schedule for January 7 polling for the 12 parliamentary election.

The trading was possible as the people largely ignored the boycott call  on the first day of the 9th two-day spell. As a result the lead indices on both the bourses advanced significantly.

At the end of the trading, DSEX, the key index of the DSE advanced by 2.90 points to t 6,250.47. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 0.59 point to finish at 1,359.64. But, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, slid 0.70 point to 2,112.82.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, increased to Tk 528.96 on the DSE from Tk 460.00 crore on Tuesday. Of the 335 issues traded, 90 advanced, 63 declined and 182 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

At the CSE its CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 6.97 points to 18,530.28. Of the issues traded, 29 declined, 52 advanced and 111 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.




