Saudi-BD Business Council keen to boost bilateral trade

Saudi Arabia vows to strengthen business With Bangladesh in several key areas including Food, Energy, Logistics and Manufacturing. Saudi investors expressed their keen interest to make such investments at meeting of Saudi-Bangladesh Business Council.The meeting was hosted by Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) for the visiting Saudi Business delegation on Wednesday at hotel Le Meridian in Dhaka.The Investment Minister of Saudi Arabia Engr. Khalid A. Al-Falih joined the meeting as chief guest and said, Bangladesh is one of the closest friends of Saudi Arabia. Both countries as friends enjoy an excellent bilateral relation.The Saudi Minister said, the trade relation between the two countries existed in few areas but now is the time we look for ways on how we can facilitate trade for mutual benefit of both the countries. Saudi Arabia's support to Bangladesh will continue in the future, he added.Saudi Deputy Minister for Investors Outreach Badr I AlBadr said, Saudi Arabia is looking forward to boost bilateral trade with Bangladesh. Kingdom of Saudi Rabia wants to diversify investment in Bangladesh."We're looking forward to starting with a few selected sectors, but in future Saudi Arabia is going to collaborate in many areas. Both the countries will work together to resolve challenges in future," he further said,Prime Minister's adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman urged Saudi Arabian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh pointing at huge trade potential between the two countries.He said Bangladesh government will provide full support to businessmen of both countries to exploit business potentials. Salman further urged for continued recruitment of skilled human resources from Bangladesh.FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam pointing at the excellent bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia said ties between the two countries are mostly based on common Islamic traditions, culture and mutual respect.'In the last 50 years, Bangladesh has emerged as a role model for developing countries and has become one of the fastest growing economies with consistent GDP growth at 6.03 percent in 2023."He further said Bangladesh has a competitive manufacturing sector and growing through resilient socio-economic progress. By 2040, it is estimated that we will have a trillion-dollar economy, driven by consumer optimism, innovation and a young workforce.The country has one of the most liberal investment regimes in South Asia to attract FDI with many incentives including ease of doing business and one stop service, he added.Mahbubul Alam said, Saudi investors have been allocated 300 acres of land in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar at Specialized Economic Zone and urged them to take necessary initiatives for rapid implementation of their projects.Mahbub further said there is a high demand for skilled manpower in Saudi Arabia and urge the Saudi government to utilize the young workforce providing them with job opportunities.Among others, Chairman of the Saudi Bangladesh Business Council Ayad Al Amri, Ambassador of KSA in Bangladesh Essa bin Yousef Al Duhailan, FBCCI Vice President Khairul Huda Chopol, Dr. Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Md. Munir Hossain, Directors, and Business Dignitaries from Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia were present at the business council meeting.