Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023, 5:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

COP28 fossil fuel battle hardens despite new warning on warming

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

DUBA�, Dec 5: Battle lines on fossil fuels hardened at UN climate talks on Tuesday despite scientists warning that global warming could breach the 1.5C threshold within seven years.

A new COP28 draft agreement in Dubai included the options of phasing out fossil fuels or not addressing the issue at all, setting the stage for tough negotiations due to end next week.

Saudi Arabia -- the world's biggest oil exporter -- took a hardline stance, saying it would "absolutely not" agree to phasing down fossil fuels, never mind phasing them out.

The thorny debate over the future of fossil fuels, the biggest cause of global warming, is the key battleground at the COP28 meeting hosted by the oil-rich United Arab Emirates.

The latest version of a potential agreement included three options -- an "orderly and just" phase-out, faster efforts to phase out fossil fuel projects that do not capture and store emissions, or "no text" on the subject.     

An earlier draft, prepared by the UK and Singapore, that proposed a "phasedown/out" was badly received by delegates, a Latin American negotiator told AFP.

"Everyone was extremely unhappy with the first draft," the negotiator said, requesting anonymity.

"When we started talking... everything collapsed... There is pretty much nothing on the way forward," the delegate added.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


COP28 fossil fuel battle hardens despite new warning on warming
BNP-led opposition's 10th 48-hr blockade begins today
42 file appeals to get back candidacy
AL cancels Dec 10 rally, to hold indoor event: Quader
Nat'l Prof Brig Dr Abdul Malik no more
CPA to sign accord with Saudi firm today
Putin to visit UAE and Saudi, host president of Iran
Israel strikes Gaza's second-largest city in a bloody new phase of war


Latest News
NBR announces 141 top taxpayers
Tamim set for commentary debut in international match
Independence Cup: Bashundhara Kings, Dhaka Mohammedan reach semifinals
Ganatantra Mukti Dibash to be observed Wednesday
Teen commits suicide in Ctg
Bangladesh wins Global Center on Adaptation Award
BNP-led opposition's 48-hr blockade begins Wednesday
Decision on seat-sharing with 14-party allies soon: Quader
Those involved in one-sided polls to be tried in people's court: Rizvi
EC to hold appeal hearing on Dec 10-15: CEC
Most Read News
DU admission tests likely to begin on Feb 23
US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election
Election manifesto needs to portray the dream of a progressive Bangladesh
Two killed in Ctg road crash
National Professor Dr Malik passes away, PM mourns
Shun plastics to heal our planet
22 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine
Permission denied, no rally at Baitul Mukarram gate on Dec 10: Quader
Blockade, hartal: 253 arson attacks since October end
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft