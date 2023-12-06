Video
BNP-led opposition's 10th 48-hr blockade begins today

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent


BNP-led opposition's 10th countrywide 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade begins today.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme at a virtual press conference on Monday.
 
He said, "The blockade will begin at 6am Wednesday and end at 6m on Friday. Human chains will be observed in all cities and district towns across the country on December 10."

Marking the International Human Rights Day BNP together with the family members of those who were subjected to enforced disappearance and imprisoned in fictitious cases will form human chains.
 
Rizvi said the blockade is also meant for mounting pressure on the government to quit, hold the next election under a non-party neutral government and release party leaders and activists, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He thanked the country's people and the opposition leaders and activists for making their blockade a success.




