42 file appeals to get back candidacy

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday said that, on the first day of appeal 42 candidates whose nomination papers were scrapped applied to the Election Commission (EC) to get back their candidature for 12th general election.EC scrapped nomination papers of 731 candidates on three grounds mismatch of voters' signatures submitted by independent aspirants, loans and utility bills defaults and dual citizenship.Speaking with the journalists after visiting the booths in Election Building compound to receive scrapped candidates appeals the CEC said, "Our returning officers scrapped some election candidates for mismatch of information. Now aggrieved candidates are filing appeals against our decisions. There is a specific time limit for filing an appeal. Anyone can appeal from December 5 to December 9.""So far, 42 scrapped candidates applied, our officers are handling appeals nicely," he added.According to the EC source 2 candidates applied in Rangpur region, 8 candidates applied in Khulna region, 2 candidates applied in Barishal region, 9 candidates applied in Mymensingh region, 5 candidates applied in Faridpur region, 6 candidates applied in Chittagong region, 6 candidates applied in Dhaka region, 3 candidates applied in Cumilla region and one candidate in Sylhet region.Most applications came from Mymensingh region to regain candidature. A total of 327 people filed nominations in this region. 84 of them have been cancelled.Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh (BDB) Vice-chairman Mahi B Chowdhury from Munshiganj-1 constituency and singer Dolly Sayantani, candidate of Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), from Pabna-2 constituency appealed on Tuesday.EC scrapped Mahi B Chowdhury's candidature due to loan default and scrapped Dolly Sayontani's candidature for credit card payment due.Former BNP Vice-Chairman, Barrister Shahjahan Omar, got nomination from Awami League for Jhalkathi-1 came to the EC office on Tuesday.When journalists asked him why he went to EC office, Shahjahan Omar told reporters, "Why I have to tell you, why I came?"Shahjahan Omar got angry when journalists tried to take his pictures.Later journalists asked CEC why Shahjahan Omar came to EC office? In response to the question, the CEC said, "It is not my concern."Kazi Habibul Awal also avoided questions of journalists why EC does not take any action against candidates who violate the elections code of conduct.CEC said, "I won't say anything beyond that."The Election Commission has already installed 10 booths in Nirbachan Bhaban in the city to receive the appeals from the aspirants till December 9.The appeals will be received from 10:30am to 4pm every day till December 9. The appeals will be disposed of from December 10 to December 15. The EC will hear and dispose of some 100 appeals a day.The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 17 and the returning officers will distribute electoral symbols among the contenders on December 18.The candidates can go for electioneering from December 18 to January 5 (8am), 48 hours before the balloting, which will continue from 8am to 4pm without any recess on January 7.