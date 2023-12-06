AL cancels Dec 10 rally, to hold indoor event: Quader

Ruling Awami League (AL) on Tuesday cancelled its rally scheduled to be held at South Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on December 10 as the Election Commission refused its permission, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said at a media briefing at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office.Following the development, Dhaka South City Awami League unit on Tuesday announced that it would hold a discussion at the Dhaka district Awami League office at Tejgaon on December 10 instead of holding the rally.Earlier, the Dhaka South City Awami League had announced that it would to hold a rally at the South Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on December 10 to celebrate World Human Rights Day.Meanwhile, the BNP on Monday announced plans to hold a rally and human chain in the capital on December 10 to mark World Human Rights Day.Obaidul Quader told reporters said that the EC did not allow holding the open rally."We have decided to comply with the EC decision and the open mass-rally wouldn't be held on December 10. Rather, we will hold a closed door discussion on the day."Regarding the decision on seat sharing with alliance partners, the AL general secretary said, "Seat-sharing between the partners of 14-party alliance will be finalised by today or tomorrow. A consensus should be reached by the 14-party alliance regarding taking part in the elections. The decision regarding seat sharing will be announced by considering the partner's demand and reality."He said at a meeting with AL President Sheikh Hasina, also chairman of the alliance, held on Monday AL advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, also 14-party alliance coordinator, was given the responsibility to discuss and finalise the seat sharing issue with alliance partners."Everyone expressed their views in the current context, discussed what we should do. The 14-party will continue to fight unitedly against the conspiracies that are being hatched at home and abroad. We are together. There is no confusion among the alliance partners," he said, adding that it was important to keep the spirit and win the election."We talked in a very cordial atmosphere. The political issue has been discussed more. Basically everyone was interested to hear the 14-party alliance chief. We all are satisfied with her remarks," he said.Regarding the expectation of the 14-party alliance, Quader said, "What is the expectation of the alliance, and what is the reality, we will decide keeping both factors in consideration. Some of them might contest the election with 'boat' symbol, but rest of their candidates will contest using their own party symbols."Among others, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Sujit Roy Nandi, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Executive Member Sahabuddin Faraji and others were present.While talking to media later, Dhaka City South Awami League Office Secretary Riaz Uddin said that Dhaka South City Awami League will hold a discussion on December 10 instead of holding a rally marking World Human Rights Day as the Election Commission refused permission."The Election Commission did not give us permission to hold the rally. Now we've decided to hold a discussion at Dhaka district Awami League office at Tejgaon, he added.