Nat'l Prof Brig Dr Abdul Malik no more

National Prof Brig (retd) Abdul Malik, founder and president of National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh, died at the Heart Foundation at 9:40am on Tuesday morning.President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Dr Malik.He was 94, a press release of the National Heart Foundation said.Malik was undergoing treatment at the Heart Foundation and was suffering from old-age complications.He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of well wishers to mourn his death.Prof Malik was born on December 1, 1929 in a respectable Muslim family in village Paschim Bhag of South Surma, Sylhet. �BSS