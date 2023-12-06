Video
Home Front Page

Nat'l Prof Brig Dr Abdul Malik no more

Prez PM mourn death

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Nat'l Prof Brig Dr Abdul Malik no more

Nat'l Prof Brig Dr Abdul Malik no more

National Prof Brig (retd) Abdul Malik, founder and president of National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh, died at the Heart Foundation at 9:40am on Tuesday morning.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Dr Malik.

He was 94, a press release of the National Heart Foundation said.

Malik was undergoing treatment at the Heart Foundation and was suffering from old-age complications.

He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of well wishers to mourn his death.

Prof Malik was born on December 1, 1929 in a respectable Muslim family in village Paschim Bhag of South Surma, Sylhet.    �BSS




