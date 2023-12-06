Nat'l Prof Brig Dr Abdul Malik no more

National Prof Brig (retd) Abdul Malik, founder and president of National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh, died at the Heart Foundation at 9:40am on Tuesday morning.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Dr Malik.
He was 94, a press release of the National Heart Foundation said.
Malik was undergoing treatment at the Heart Foundation and was suffering from old-age complications.
He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of well wishers to mourn his death.
Prof Malik was born on December 1, 1929 in a respectable Muslim family in village Paschim Bhag of South Surma, Sylhet. �BSS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft