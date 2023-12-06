Video
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023
Home Front Page

Patenga Container Terminal

CPA to sign accord with Saudi firm today

PM Saudi Investment Minister to witness signing

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 5: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is going to sign an agreement with Saudi Arabian company Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) for the operational activities of the newly constructed Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) on Wednesday.
 
The signing function will be held at a hotel in Dhaka at 12 noon, CPA sources said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Saudi Investment Minister Khalid A Al-Falih will witness the signing ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office.

The Saudi Minister arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday night.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman will also be present at the signing event.

Before signing event, the Saudi Minister will have a courtesy meeting with the Prime Minister at her office.

CPA sources said, RSGT has been selected by the Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) as an operator of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) for 22 years. CPA went into foreign operator for the first time in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the operation of the newly constructed Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) on November 11 last.

The operational activities of PCT are expected to begin in February next.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) was appointed by the CPA as the transaction adviser to appoint a foreign operator for PCT. The agency was given the responsibility for preparing the investment proposal for RSGT.

The PCT has the capacity to handle around 500,000 Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEU) containers per year. Furthermore, a 16-acre area adjacent to the Rubi Cement Factory will serve as the backup yard for the terminal, increasing the total handling capacity to 700,000-750,000 TEUs annually.

PCT will be able to accommodate vessels with a draft of 10.5 meters and a length of up to 190 meters, compared to the existing jetties with a maximum draft of 10 meters.

To cater the demand of the increasing trend of containerization, the CPA had started the construction works of PCT with the assistance of Bangladesh Army. The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 11 metre draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal.

With the completion of the project, the vessel may take berth in the PCT within the shortest possible time because of terminal being very near to estuary of Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Taka 1,532 crore within the target.




