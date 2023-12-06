First recognition of independent Bangladesh today in 1971

Today is a momentous day in the history of Bangladesh's international recognitions while the country's Liberation War was in its final phase. Our biggest neighbour India was one of the first countries, the other being the Kingdom of Bhutan, to recognize Bangladesh as an independent state and established diplomatic relations with the country on December 6, 1971. Bhutan accorded its recognition to Bangladesh in the morning of December 6, 1971.Amid triumphant cheers and jubilation at Lok Sobha, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi announced on this day in 1971 that India has recognised the government of Bangladesh.At the same time the late Indian PM expressed hope that in due course, more nations would grant recognition to Bangladesh and the country would soon be a part of the family of nations."Our thoughts at the moment," continued the Indian Prime Minister in her speech at the parliament, "we are with the father of the new state, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman". During the Liberation War the undisputed leader of the Bengali nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was in Pakistan jail facing trial by Pakistan Military Junta. He returned to independent Bangladesh as the Father of the Nation on January 10, 1972, when the then Pakistan military rulers were compelled to release him from jail under international pressure.The Indian government's decision to recognise Bangladesh was formally conveyed by Indian Foreign Secretary TN Kaul to KM Shehabuddin of the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi on this day in 1971. Kaul handed over to Shehabuddin a sealed letter from External Affairs Minister Swaran Singh. Kaul also gave Shehabuddin some copies of the prime minister's statement in parliament announcing the recognition.During the nine-month old Liberation War India gave shelter to 10 million people who crossed the border in the wake of genocide unleashed by Pakistan occupation army in East Pakistan (now independent Bangladesh following the surrender of the Pakistan army on December 16, 1971). Indian soldiers shed their blood along with our freedom fighters to wrest the independence of Bangladesh.In commemoration of the historic day Indian High Commissioner of India Mr. Pranay Verma will host a 'Maitri Diwas' reception at the Indian Cultural Centre at Gulshan today (Wednesday) at 6:30 pm .