Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023, 5:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL-led alliance candidates to contest polls together: Amu

Meeting with JP (Q) today on seat sharing issues

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Candidates of 14-Party Alliance led by Awami League will contest the general election together by sharing parliament seats.

The candidates of ruling Awami League, the main partner of alliance, will withdraw their candidatures from the constituencies in which candidates of other alliance partners will be nominated, according to the decision taken at a meeting of the alliance held on Tuesday with its coordinator Amir Hossain Amu, also advisory council member, in the chair at his residence at Eskaton in the capital.

The meeting over, Amir Hossain Amu told reporters that  another meeting will be held with Jatiya Party (GM Quader),  one of the partners of Grand Alliance on Wednesday to know its intention.

The decision about seat sharing would be taken on December 17, he said.

"We have wait till December 17 to know which seats would be given to alliance partners," he said.

Tuesday's meeting followed the meeting of 14-party alliance leaders with AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held on Monday at her official residence Ganabhaban.

In the meeting of Ganabhaban, a four-member team led by Amir Hossain Amu was given the responsibility to take a decision on seat sharing in  consultation with alliance partners, said AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

At a briefing on Tuesday at the AL president's Dhanmondi office, Quader said, "A consensus should be reached among the 14-party alliance partners regarding taking part in the election. The decision regarding seat sharing will be taken  by considering the partner's demand and reality. Our leader Amir Hossain Amu has been given responsibility to take a decision.

 Hope, it would be done today or tomorrow."

After 14-party's meeting, Amir Hossain Amu said, "Our leader held a meeting of 14-party yesterday. We discussed everything in details. The matter of seat sharing came and we decided to contest the election together with our own strategy."

Among others, Bangladesh Workers' Party's President Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haque Inu and General Secretary Shirin Akhter took part in the meeting.

After Tuesday's 14-party meeting, JSD President Hasanul Haque Inu told media, "We want prestigious sharing of seats among the alliance. We, now have, 10 seats in the parliament including two reserve seats. This time, we want at least 20 seats for the partners."

"Sheikh Hasina has clearly told us during the dinner after the meeting with her that the alliance is still there and that the election will be contested together. The candidates of the 14-party alliance will contest the polls with 'Boat' symbol. We will be able to settle the issue by sharing seats among us," he said.

"It should be bargained on various issues and disagreements will come. But, finally we will come to a consensus. At the end of the day, we will walk together with smile. It's normal. Wherever the candidates of alliance will be given, the candidates of AL will be withdrawn, " he added.

Replying to a question on violation of electoral rules, he said, "If the candidates withdraw their candidatures themselves, it would not be a violation. We will request our candidates to do that."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


COP28 fossil fuel battle hardens despite new warning on warming
BNP-led opposition's 10th 48-hr blockade begins today
42 file appeals to get back candidacy
AL cancels Dec 10 rally, to hold indoor event: Quader
Nat'l Prof Brig Dr Abdul Malik no more
CPA to sign accord with Saudi firm today
Putin to visit UAE and Saudi, host president of Iran
Israel strikes Gaza's second-largest city in a bloody new phase of war


Latest News
NBR announces 141 top taxpayers
Tamim set for commentary debut in international match
Independence Cup: Bashundhara Kings, Dhaka Mohammedan reach semifinals
Ganatantra Mukti Dibash to be observed Wednesday
Teen commits suicide in Ctg
Bangladesh wins Global Center on Adaptation Award
BNP-led opposition's 48-hr blockade begins Wednesday
Decision on seat-sharing with 14-party allies soon: Quader
Those involved in one-sided polls to be tried in people's court: Rizvi
EC to hold appeal hearing on Dec 10-15: CEC
Most Read News
DU admission tests likely to begin on Feb 23
US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election
Election manifesto needs to portray the dream of a progressive Bangladesh
Two killed in Ctg road crash
National Professor Dr Malik passes away, PM mourns
Shun plastics to heal our planet
22 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine
Permission denied, no rally at Baitul Mukarram gate on Dec 10: Quader
Blockade, hartal: 253 arson attacks since October end
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft