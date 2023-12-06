AL-led alliance candidates to contest polls together: Amu

Candidates of 14-Party Alliance led by Awami League will contest the general election together by sharing parliament seats.The candidates of ruling Awami League, the main partner of alliance, will withdraw their candidatures from the constituencies in which candidates of other alliance partners will be nominated, according to the decision taken at a meeting of the alliance held on Tuesday with its coordinator Amir Hossain Amu, also advisory council member, in the chair at his residence at Eskaton in the capital.The meeting over, Amir Hossain Amu told reporters that another meeting will be held with Jatiya Party (GM Quader), one of the partners of Grand Alliance on Wednesday to know its intention.The decision about seat sharing would be taken on December 17, he said."We have wait till December 17 to know which seats would be given to alliance partners," he said.Tuesday's meeting followed the meeting of 14-party alliance leaders with AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held on Monday at her official residence Ganabhaban.In the meeting of Ganabhaban, a four-member team led by Amir Hossain Amu was given the responsibility to take a decision on seat sharing in consultation with alliance partners, said AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader.At a briefing on Tuesday at the AL president's Dhanmondi office, Quader said, "A consensus should be reached among the 14-party alliance partners regarding taking part in the election. The decision regarding seat sharing will be taken by considering the partner's demand and reality. Our leader Amir Hossain Amu has been given responsibility to take a decision.Hope, it would be done today or tomorrow."After 14-party's meeting, Amir Hossain Amu said, "Our leader held a meeting of 14-party yesterday. We discussed everything in details. The matter of seat sharing came and we decided to contest the election together with our own strategy."Among others, Bangladesh Workers' Party's President Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haque Inu and General Secretary Shirin Akhter took part in the meeting.After Tuesday's 14-party meeting, JSD President Hasanul Haque Inu told media, "We want prestigious sharing of seats among the alliance. We, now have, 10 seats in the parliament including two reserve seats. This time, we want at least 20 seats for the partners.""Sheikh Hasina has clearly told us during the dinner after the meeting with her that the alliance is still there and that the election will be contested together. The candidates of the 14-party alliance will contest the polls with 'Boat' symbol. We will be able to settle the issue by sharing seats among us," he said."It should be bargained on various issues and disagreements will come. But, finally we will come to a consensus. At the end of the day, we will walk together with smile. It's normal. Wherever the candidates of alliance will be given, the candidates of AL will be withdrawn, " he added.Replying to a question on violation of electoral rules, he said, "If the candidates withdraw their candidatures themselves, it would not be a violation. We will request our candidates to do that."